Alcanada hosts UK’s best young golfers

Club de Golf Alcanada welcomed some of Britain’s best young golfers to their course for a winter coaching camp.

Teaming up with UK organisation, Golfing4Life, 12 players took part in the warm weather training camp which included coaching clinics and competitive action.

The award-winning Robert Trent Jones Jnr course was the venue, giving golfers the opportunity of a lifetime – all of which was free of charge.

“It is always a pleasure to welcome talented, young golfers to Alcanada and we were happy to help,” said director of golf Kristoff Both.

“Golfing4Life is a fantastic project and we hope the training camp will play a small part in inspiring these golfers to a great season and pursuing their dreams of turning professional in the coming years.”

Golfing4Life, which is a non-profitable organisation, attempts to maximise the potential of golfers in the UK, as well as creating a platform from which they can grow as individuals.

This strategy has resulted in a number of players achieving national recognition.

Founder of Golfing4Life, James Byres, added: “We can’t thank Kristoff and everyone at Alcanada enough – they were magnificent hosts. It’s a beautiful course and the practice facilities are outstanding. The weather was perfect and we couldn’t have received a warmer welcome.”

Among Alcanada’s many qualities, which include stunning views and the centuries-old Mallorca golf club, the course certainly proved to be a stern test for Britain’s young talents.

Alcanada, which is owned by the Porsche family, was voted the best golf course in Europe by 1golf.eu for an unprecedented sixth consecutive year in 2016.

This coincided with the ‘Favourite Course in Europe’ award in German magazine Golf Journal’s annual Golf Travel Awards for the fifth year in a row.

Club de Golf Alcanada

To book your 2017 golf holiday to Mallorca and for more information on Alcanada, visit golf-alcanada.com.

