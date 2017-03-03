Andalucia: Europe’s No.1 destination

• Andalucia Tourist Board to be at 2017 Scottish Golf Show

• The region in Spain is European Golf Destination of the Year

• Plan your 2017 golf break right at the SEC in Glasgow

Andalucia, the best place in Europe to play golf, will be at the 2017 Scottish Golf Show.

Andalucia’s tourist board will be at all three days of the event from March 24-26 to show Scottish golfers what the highly-rated region in Spain has to offer.

Andalucia was recently named ‘European Golf Destination of the Year’ at the 2017 International Association of Golf Tour Operators (IAGTO) Awards.

The award recognises the outstanding contribution Andalucia provides for golf tourism promotion and commercialisation, as well as its support and partnerships with golf tour operators.

The award is named by IAGTO’s members worldwide who vote for which region or area has provided them with the best experience in relation to customer satisfaction, quality of golf courses and accommodation and value for money.

Minister of Tourism and Sports of Andalucía, Francisco Javier Fernandez believes this award is proof of the ‘quality and excellence’ of golf offered in the region.

Fernandez added that the award also highlighted the “attractive and diverse complimentary offers of the region that suit almost all the preferences and desires of the visitor.”

There are more than 100 golf courses located over its territory, with golfers having a significant impact on the area’s tourism industry.

The destination welcomed 480,000 tourists in 2015 with golf as the main aim of their trip, an increase of 4.9% compared to the previous year.

Andalucia at the 2017 Scottish Golf Show

