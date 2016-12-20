Book Bulgaria for great value 2017 breaks

Not booked your golf trip for 2017 yet? Well, with more flight options than ever before, keen golfers are flocking to Bulgaria as the country’s popularity continues to sky-rocket.

Eight cities in the UK & Ireland now travel direct to capital city Sofia and, if you’re planning a big trip away with friends, there are some incredible offers available for groups of eight or more.

Named by the International Association of Golf Tour Operators as the ‘Undiscovered Golf Destination of 2012’, almost five years on Bulgaria has firmly positioned itself as one of the world’s most exciting, culturally diverse and entirely unmissable golf holiday hot spots.

The three-night golf deals start from only £245 and take in two of Sofia’s leading courses: St Sofia and Pravets.

St Sofia first opened in 2004 and later the same year staged the first-ever Bulgarian Amateur Championship.

It was subsequently closed in 2009 for a redesign, which was carried out by Europe’s victorious Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley, and in May 2012 it reopened to great acclaim.

Pravets Golf & Spa Resort, meanwhile, is situated on the banks of a lake and is just 40 minutes east of the capital. Its course is a ‘must play’.

The deals

• Destination Sofia Best Western Thracia Hotel;

• 3 nights accommodation in a twin room with breakfast;

• 1 round at St Sofia Golf & Spa;

• 1 round at Pravets Golf & CC;

• Sofia airport and golf transfers.

£255 (Flight not included/from £80)

• Destination Sofia Best Western Art Plaza Hotel;

• 3 nights accommodation in a twin room with breakfast;

• 1 round at St Sofia Golf & Spa;

• 1 round at Pravets Golf & CC;

• Sofia airport and golf transfer.

£245 (Flight not included/from £80)

Flights (all golf bags extra unless stated)

• Ryanair (Stansted) – from £75

• EasyJet (Gatwick) – from £80

• WIZZ Air (Luton) – from £90

• Bulgaria Air (Heathrow) – FREE golf bags

• Ryanair (Liverpool) – from £75

• Ryanair (Birmingham) – from £75

• WIZZ Air (Birmingham) – from £65

• Ryanair (Glasgow) – from £90

• WIZZ Air (Doncaster) – from £90

• WIZZ Air (Bristol) – from £110

• EasyJet (Manchester) – from £110

• Ryanair (Dublin) – from £95

