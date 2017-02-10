Close House starts country membership

• Close House offers Country Membership offers for 2017

• Membership open to those living outside a 40-mile radius

• The Northumberland venue will host 2017 British Masters

Close House is inviting golfers to become part of the championship club this year with their new country membership offers.

Open to players living outside of a 40-mile radius of the club which is situated on the outskirts of Newcastle, country membership at the 2017 British Masters host venue will give players access to the club and facilities, as well as exclusive benefits including guest green fees and reduced accommodation rates.

“This year should be a memorable one for Close House, and therefore it’s a special time for golfers to become part of the club,” said Graham Wylie, owner of Close House.

Read more -> Why Close House is really the talk of the Toon

“We’ll be inviting country members to experience the action here with us in September with a complimentary weekly pass to this year’s British Masters, and hope to see many new faces over the coming months, taking advantage of the great member benefits we have on offer here.”

Since its revival in 2004, Close House has quickly become a world-renowned golfing destination, showcasing state-of-the-art facilities and world-class courses that should be on every golfer’s bucket-list.

The venue boasts two, 18-hole courses, the Filly and the Championship Colt, host course of the 2017 British Masters.

Read more -> Lee Westwood picks 2017 British Masters venue

Both courses are unique in the fact that they are the only courses in the world by Close House’s resident Tour star and former world number one, Lee Westwood.

Also on-site is a state-of-the-art PGA Academy, the ultra-modern, purpose-built No.19 clubhouse, and luxurious suite-style accommodation.

Starting at £60 per month, country members can enjoy a range of benefits, including unlimited golf on both the Colt and Filly courses, discounted member guest fees, exclusive rates for the on-site accommodation, the courtyard rooms (above), and a discounted rate for guest passes to the British Masters.

Follow @BunkeredOnline

Close House country membership

For more information on the country membership and other membership offers at the 2017 British Masters host venue, visit closehouse.com.

More Reading