Double the chance to earn Carnoustie round

• Double the amount of chances to play a round at Carnoustie

• Top two pairs from each regional qualifier will now progress

• National winners at Carnoustie will win a trip to Spain

There are now double the amount of chances to earn a round over the Championship Course at Carnoustie thanks to the Campbell Lamont Golf Leagues.

The event is brand new to Scotland for 2017 with five regional qualifiers across the home of golf and the national final at the 2018 Open Championship venue.

Initially, only the winning pair from each regional qualifier – which is a better ball stableford format – were meant to progress through to the national final. However, this has now been opened up to two pairs from each regional qualifier.

The national final at Carnoustie will take place on May 2, where all expenses are paid for apart from travel costs. A presentation dinner will be held afterwards, while the winning pair will have the first refusal of a one-night stay at the five-star House of Turin.

Time is running out to book places in each regional qualifier, however, and they’re all filling up fast.

They will take place at:

• April 2: Scotscraig – £50 per pair

• April 9: Longniddry – £50 per pair

• April 10: Kilmarnock (Barassie) – £45 per pair

• April 28: Blairgowrie (Landsdowne Course) – £40 per pair

• April 28: Cathkin Braes – £25 per pair

Winners of the national final will then head to the prestigious La Sella Golf Resort (above), universally considered one of the best courses in Spain, for the European final.

All expenses will be met by the organisers and will include:

• Return flights from Scotland to Alicante Airport;

• Return transport from Alicante Airport to La Sella;

• Three nights accommodation in a twin room including breakfast;

• Welcome dinner;

• Four rounds of matchplay golf;

• Lunch between rounds;

• Presentation dinner.

The event has been backed by sponsors Carnoustie Country, House of Turin, Ford and La Sella Golf Resort.

Follow @BunkeredOnline

Campbell Lamont Golf Leagues

To book your place in one of the regional events, please click on the links to the clubs listed above or contact the clubs directly. For more information, visit europe.clgolfleagues.com.

More Reading