EuroGolf app to aid Brit golfers in Spain

Golfers across the continent are expected to benefit from a new app called EuroGolf.

The app is the brainchild of James Ivory, a young British golf teaching professional based on the Costa Blanca North, which enables players to book tee times online throughout mainland Spain, Canary and Balearic Islands for the first time.

Green fees can be paid via a new, secure platform. For maximum protection, the app is the first in Spain to use Applepay, where a thumb print is required to authorise payment.

For those of us planning to visit Spain on holiday with the purpose of playing golf, you can now plan and book from the comfort of your own home either by choosing the course by name or destination.

Or, if you fancy a spontaneous round, EuroGolf allows golfers to find any golf course within a 500-mile radius using its GPS, providing detailed information on the venue, including maps and directions in four languages (English, Spanish, German and French).

There are more than 100 Spanish courses to choose from, with more expected to be added in the near future. If all goes to plan, Portuguese courses will be added during 2017.

To showcase the qualities of the app, a golfer downloaded it in the Czech Republic, travelled to Spain, used the app at 11.30pm and the next day he was on a course in Andalucia.

A loyalty scheme is also being introduced where each booking will gain points, which can be shared with others in a group, and can be used to receive a discount on future bookings.

Follow @BunkeredOnline

EuroGolf app

The EuroGolf app (Advanced Golf Systems SL) can be downloaded now on GooglePlay, the Apple store or can be accessed via a website: www.euro.golf.

More Reading