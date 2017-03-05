Get discounted golf in Spain and Switzerland

• New pass offers discounted golf in Spain and Switzerland

• The Hole in One pass set to be hugely successful in the UK

• “With the pass, it is as if you are a member of many clubs”

The new Hole in One pass will allow you to play some of the best courses in Spain and Switzerland and get two green fees for the price of one in the process.

The successful concept was launched in 2010 by three golfers in Switzerland but it is now set to hit the UK market, with the pass giving the opportunity to play 17 courses in Catalonia – including Costa Dorada (above) – 15 in Andalucia and 13 in Switzerland, including having a round near the Swiss Alps.

Giovanni Giusti, responsible for the European expansion of Hole in One said: “The idea of a passport allows the golf player to play each day at a different course with two green fees for the price of one.”

The pass will be without any day or period restriction that, offering the possibility to discover an entire region such as Catalonia, while it also doesn’t restrict tourists to playing more than once on the same course.

One of the founders, Gregory Saudan added: “As a golfer I really enjoyed discovering new courses and not uniquely playing in my club.

“That is why we decided to create a golf pass with the best courses in the Swiss Alps. With the pass it is as if you are a member of many clubs.”

After five successful years Hole in One decided to test their idea in Spain, starting with Catalonia and then Andalucía.

The pass is now set to take off in the UK and has already experienced incredible success, with 93% of the players who bought a Hole in One pass in 2015 buying it again in 2016.

Hole in One pass

