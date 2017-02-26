Glencor Golf offer chance to win €1,000

• Glencor Golf offer special Masters prize giveaway

• Customers could receive €1,000 by guessing winner

• “We are really excited to launch this promotion”

UK-based golf tour operator Glencor Golf Holidays is offering the chance for customers to earn €1,000 in spending money for their 2017 getaway.

For every booking that is made between now and March 31 for holidays abroad, golfers will be asked to correctly pick the winner of The Masters.

Prizes vary from €50 to €1,000 depending on the number of golfers on the booking and is paid out in cash ahead of travel for those who make the correct selection.

“We are really excited to launch this promotion,” said Glen Renton, sales director of Glencor Golf Holidays.

“We feel it’s yet another way that we are giving golfers the chance to get extra value from a golf holiday abroad as well as getting into the spirit of one of the best golf competitions in the world.

“Last year’s Masters saw a fantastic win for Yorkshire’s Danny Willett but this year the bookmakers currently have Jordan Spieth as favourite.

“What’s great about our promotion is that there are no odds – you can pick any player and still win big. We are sure the cash prizes will be well received when our golfers get to the 19th hole!”

A member of IAGTO, Glencor Golf Holidays was founded in 1995 and provides golfing breaks across Europe.

