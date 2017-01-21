Scotland gets all-new amateur golf event

• All-new amateur golf competition coming to Scotland in 2017

• Campbell Lamont Golf League has regional and national events

• Winners of both will get all-expenses trip to Spain for Euro final

One of the most popular golf leagues in Spain is expanding into Scotland in 2017 with the opportunity to win all-expenses-paid trips to Carnoustie and the La Sella Golf Resort in Spain.

The Campbell Lamont Golf Leagues have become huge in Spain and Portugal over the past couple of years, prompting Campbell – who hails from East Kilbride but runs the business in Spain – to widen the net for 2017 and beyond.

“We can create the biggest amateur competition in Europe” – Campbell Lamont

The aim of the league is to produce the best pairs from each European country – of which he hopes there will be 16 in a few years’ time – as they progress through from regional, to national, to a European final.

At the time of writing, five countries are confirmed for 2017: Spain, Portugal, Scotland, Iceland and Wales – with England expected to be added in time for this year’s events.

For Scottish golfers, there are six regional events, all of which are pairs better ball stableford format.

They will take place at:

• April 2: Scotscraig – £50 per pair

• April 9: Longniddry – £50 per pair

• April 10: Kilmarnock (Barassie) – £45 per pair

• April 28: Blairgowrie (Landsdowne Course) – £40 per pair`

• April 28: Cathkin Braes – £25 per pair

• Final event TBC

The winners of each regional event will then play at the national final at Carnoustie Championship Course (above) on May 2, where all expenses are paid for apart from travel costs. A presentation dinner will be held afterwards along with a one-night stay at the five-star House of Turin.

Winners of that will then head to the prestigious La Sella Golf Resort (below), universally considered one of the best courses in Spain.

All expenses will be met by the organisers and will include:

• Return flights from Scotland to Alicante Airport;

• Return transport from Alicante Airport to La Sella;

• Three nights accommodation in a twin room including breakfast;

• Welcome dinner;

• Four rounds of matchplay golf;

• Lunch between rounds;

• Presentation dinner.

“Our aim is to give all golfers the chance of experiencing a five-star all expenses paid weekend,” said Campbell.

“They will compete against the best handicap golfers from throughout Europe in a weekend of matchplay golf and, through time, we believe we can create the biggest amateur competition in Europe.”

The event has been backed by sponsors Carnoustie Country, House of Turin, Ford and La Sella Golf Resort.

Campbell Lamont Golf Leagues

To book your place in one of the regional events, please contact one of the clubs listed above directly. For more information, visit clgolf.es.

