Win a golf break for two to Ireland

Club Choice Ireland are giving you an amazing opportunity to play two of Ireland’s finest courses in one of their brilliant competitions.

The winner of this unique competition will get to play two rounds of golf; one at 2011 Solheim Cup venue Killeen Castle and another at the incredible Knightsbrook Golf Course.

As well as that, the lucky winner will receive two nights’ Bed & Breakfast in the four-star Knightsbrook Hotel, Spa & Golf Resort just 30 minutes outside of Dublin city centre – the perfect destination for what will be a golf break you won’t forget in a hurry.

Knightsbrook is an 18-hole championship course designed by former Ryder Cup player, Christy O’Connor Jnr. Measured at a challenging 7,000 yards, the course will certainly test all parts of your game, while exhibiting some of the best scenery in all of Ireland.

It’s no surprise that Knightsbrook is such a popular destination for golf breaks as it is not just the golf facilities that will leave you impressed. This prize will give you a chance to experience the 4-Star Knightsbrook Bed & Breakfast and to enjoy the high quality bar and restaurant and spa facilities that they have to offer.

Killeen Castle, meanwhile, is a Jack Nicklaus signature course. The 18-time major champion has put his stamp on this breathtaking course. Nicklaus has described it as ‘truly one of his finest creations’ so it is certainly one to tick off the bucket list.

Full prize details

The winner will receive:

• Two nights B&B in the four-star Knightsbrook Hotel, Spa & Golf Resort for two people

• Two rounds of golf (Knightsbrook & Killeen Castle) for two people

• Return car ferry (car plus two passengers)

To enter the competition, just put in your name and email address in the entry form at clubchoiceireland.com/win-golf-trip-ireland/.

