8 of the best golf GPS watches you can buy right now

If you're not already using a Distance Measuring Device (DMD), then we've got to ask: why not?



Over the last decade or so, DMDs have become an integral part of the game at all levels. Whether it's a hand-held rangefinder or a wearing piece of GPS tech, these devices can help you to play the game quicker and with better information. They'll also help you to better understand your own game and how far you hit each of your clubs.



Essentially, they take much of the guesswork out of the game, making it infinitely more fun and rewarding to play.



GPS watches are especially popular. They're light, easy to use, slot onto your wrist in place of your day-to-day watch and, for the most part, are pretty affordable.



Below, we've handpicked eight of the best GPS watches you can buy right now.



Shot Scope V2 £225

The V2 uses Shot Scope’s proprietary course mapping data to give you detailed performance statistics and fast and accurate distances.

MORE shotscope.com

Bushnell Excel £199

Providing you with all the information you would expect from a premium GPS watch and up to four hazard distances per hole.

MORE bushnellgolf.co.uk

SkyCaddie Linx GT £299.95

(game tracking edition)

This super-lightweight watch offers the convenience and simplicity of reliable distances with Shot-Tracking technology.

MORE skygolf.com

Garmin Approach S60 £399.99

Absolutely packed with features, by using the overhead hole view, you can pinpoint exact carry distances using the Touch Targeting system.

MORE garmin.com

Callaway All Sport £249.99

Combines three features into one lightweight design. Accurate distances and multi-sport training capabilities including running, swimming and cycling.

MORE uk.callawaygolf.com

Callaway GOLFIT sports band £179

This 2-in-1 GPS device features fitness elements to encourage you to live a healthier lifestyle.

MORE uk.callawaygolf.com

GolfBuddy WTX £199.99

Delivering all of the functionality usually associated with a hand-held unit in a stylish, compact watch with touchscreen functionality.

MORE eu.golfbuddyglobal.com

GolfBuddy WT6 £199.99

Simple, accurate GPS numbers for the golfer that just wants yardage at a glance. Nine-hour battery in golf mode and up to two months in watch.

MORE eu.golfbuddyglobal.com