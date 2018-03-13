There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGear8 of the best golf GPS watches you can buy right now

Gear

8 of the best golf GPS watches you can buy right now

By David Cunninghame13 March, 2018
DMDs GPS Rangefinders
Watches

If you're not already using a Distance Measuring Device (DMD), then we've got to ask: why not?

Over the last decade or so, DMDs have become an integral part of the game at all levels. Whether it's a hand-held rangefinder or a wearing piece of GPS tech, these devices can help you to play the game quicker and with better information. They'll also help you to better understand your own game and how far you hit each of your clubs.

Essentially, they take much of the guesswork out of the game, making it infinitely more fun and rewarding to play.

GPS watches are especially popular. They're light, easy to use, slot onto your wrist in place of your day-to-day watch and, for the most part, are pretty affordable.

Below, we've handpicked eight of the best GPS watches you can buy right now.

Enjoy!

Shot Scope V2

Shot Scope V2 £225

The V2 uses Shot Scope’s proprietary course mapping data to give you detailed performance statistics and fast and accurate distances.

MORE shotscope.com

Bushnell Excel

Bushnell Excel £199

Providing you with all the information you would expect from a premium GPS watch and up to four hazard distances per hole.

MORE bushnellgolf.co.uk

Sky Caddie Linx Gt

SkyCaddie Linx GT £299.95
(game tracking edition)

This super-lightweight watch offers the convenience and simplicity of reliable distances with Shot-Tracking technology.

MORE  skygolf.com

Garmin Approach S60

Garmin Approach S60 £399.99

Absolutely packed with features, by using the overhead hole view, you can pinpoint exact carry distances using the Touch Targeting system.

MORE  garmin.com

Callaway All Sport

Callaway All Sport £249.99

Combines three features into one lightweight design. Accurate distances and multi-sport training capabilities including running, swimming and cycling.

MORE uk.callawaygolf.com

Callaway Golfit Sports Band

Callaway GOLFIT sports band £179

This 2-in-1 GPS device features fitness elements to encourage you to live a healthier lifestyle.

MORE uk.callawaygolf.com

Golf Buddy Wtx

GolfBuddy WTX £199.99

Delivering all of the functionality usually associated with a hand-held unit in a stylish, compact watch with touchscreen functionality.

MORE eu.golfbuddyglobal.com

Golf Buddy Wt6

GolfBuddy WT6 £199.99

Simple, accurate GPS numbers for the golfer that just wants yardage at a glance. Nine-hour battery in golf mode and up to two months in watch.

MORE eu.golfbuddyglobal.com

Related Articles - DMDs

Related Articles - GPS

Related Articles - Rangefinders

Related Articles - DMDs

-

Golf News

Masters Memories: Sergio's moment, Spieth's meltdown
THE MASTERS

By bunkered.co.uk

Stats don't lie: Rory McIlroy up against it at Augusta
Rory McIlroy

By Martin Inglis

R&A steps in to give Scottish Golf a timely boost
Scottish Golf

By Michael McEwan

Reports: Tiger Woods to take over as US captain
Tiger Woods

By Michael McEwan

Scottish Golf 'not listening', say Area figures
Exclusive

By Martin Inglis

Other Top Stories

15 big-name players yet to qualify for The Masters
The Masters

By Martin Inglis

What is a Stimpmeter and how do you use it?
Stimpmeter

By bunkered.co.uk

Ping G400 Max driver review
Review

By David Cunninghame

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
How to hit the ball straighter with Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Set the wrists later in the golf swing
Watch
play button
The right swing plane will lead to more consistency
Watch
play button
Keep the arms connected to the body
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below