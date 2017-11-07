There are no results available.
A brilliant Xmas bag promotion from Motocaddy

Gear

A brilliant Xmas bag promotion from Motocaddy

By David Cunninghame07 November, 2017
Motocaddy Bags Trolleys
Lite Club Dry Series

Motocaddy are offering you an extra special gift this Christmas, as the innovative trolley and cart bag brand is providing a free bag across all nine of its Lithium-powered trolleys.

The brand will supply any golfer purchasing a Motocaddy trolley with a Lithium battery between Tuesday 7th November and Christmas Eve, a free Motocaddy cart bag worth up to almost £200.

The premium Dry-Series 100% waterpoof bag is on offer to those purchasing a new S3 PRO, M3 PRO, S5 CONNECT, S5 CONNECT DHC or S7 REMOTE trolley; while a popular Lite or Club-Series bag is on offer to those buying an S1, S1 DHC, M1 PRO or M1 PRO DHC model.

Read more -> Motocady S5 Connect: Review

Dry Series Red Rt

“We’re thrilled to be able to reward our customers with something really special in the lead-up to Christmas and giving them the chance to grab a bag for free is the perfect present,” said Marketing Manager Oliver Churcher.

He continued, “We are confident that the offer will be extremely popular, especially as it is available on all electric trolleys in our range - including the S5 CONNECT Smart Cart– the world’s first trolley to offer app-driven GPS and optional smartphone alerts within the trolley handle.”

Read more -> Motocaddy unveil stylish 2017 golf bags

Earlier this year, Motocaddy updated its market-leading cart bag range to 15 feature-packed models, including the brand new Dry and Pro-Series adding to the popular Lite and Club-Series introduced last season. All of the bags incorporate standout features such as brand’s innovative EASILOCK™ bag-to-trolley connection system, removing the need for a lower bag strap.

More info:motocaddy.com/freebag 
Twitter:@MotocaddyGolf

