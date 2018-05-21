Aaron Wise WITB: 2018 AT&T Byron Nelson

The surge of young American talent breaking through onto the PGA Tour shows no sign of letting up just yet. The latest example: 21-year-old Aaron Wise.



After finishing runner-up at the Wells Fargo Championship two weeks ago, the Callaway staffer posted rounds of 65, 63, 68 and 65 at the AT&T Byron Nelson to win by three strokes from Aussie Marc Leishman.

Central to Wise’s victory was his incredible performance from tee to green. Using the Callaway Rogue driver, he hit 50/56 fairways (89%), ranked second in Strokes Gained: Off The Tee and smashed a 402-yard drive – the longest of the week.

The longest drive of the week. (c/o @AaronWise_) pic.twitter.com/P5IQmH54fg — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 20, 2018

“Mostly what I would take away from this week is how well I drove the ball,” he said. “There were some holes out there like 11, for example, where it's probably a 3-wood off that tee and Brian, my caddie, was trying to talk me into it.

“I was like, ‘I'm so comfortable with this driver. I don't care how narrow the fairway is, this is what I'm hitting’. That was truly what I took away from this week. I felt like I'm driving the ball incredible but it took it to another level this week.”

With his Callaway irons, meanwhile, he hit 66/72 greens in regulation and led the field in Strokes Gained: Approach To Green.

Aaron Wise – What’s in the bag

Driver: Callaway Rogue (10.5˚)

3-wood: Callaway Rogue (15˚)

Driving iron: Callaway X-Forged Utility

Irons (4): Callaway Apex 16; (5-PW) Callaway Apex MB 18

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 (50˚, 56˚ & 60˚)

Putter: Odyssey O-Works Red V-Line Fang CH

Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X