adidas Golf give TOUR360 significant upgrade

adidas Golf has upgraded its No.1 shoe worn on tour – the TOUR360 – with some significant innovative design improvements on the TOUR360 BOOST.



The new TOUR360 features a new outsole top plate, SPRINTSKIN™ technology, classic toe-down appearance, new premium heel execution, and increased outsole flexibility make it one of adidas Golf’s best shoes on the market.

The first key component, the new outsole top plate, lets the shoe accommodate natural foot flection that happens during the golf swing.



Based on swing study testing and analysis, the plate wraps higher on the lateral side of the foot, but was designed to be soft enough to still provide lateral and medial stability as golfers transition their power in the follow through of the swing.

The new proprietary SPRINTSKIN™ technology on the inside of the upper lining of the shoe is an ultra-lightweight microfibre that helps offer additional support and stability in the upper section of the shoe as golfers make those lateral movements.

The leather upper, meanwhile, creates a traditional toe-down look that is visually free of distraction. The new toe design, which came as a result of feedback from Dustin Johnson and Sergio Garcia, will help golfers maintain focus on the shot as they look down at the ball in their line of sight.

At the other end of the shoe, the heel has a more classic shape and, fitted with premium leather throughout, it will keep golfers locked-in during the swing as well as offering supreme comfort.

adidas has also improved the TPU outsole to provide more flexibility throughout the swing, helping decrease foot fatigue and make it more lightweight.

“Our quest to create the perfect golf shoe just got one step closer with this new TOUR360,” said Masun Denison, global footwear director of adidas Golf.

“Our original TOUR360 BOOST rose to being the best-selling shoe in the US market last year, so we know golfers are going to appreciate these updates that we’ve made to what was already a great product.”

As well as all the upgraded features mentioned above, the new TOUR360 will continue to rely on BOOST technology in the midsole to provide unmatched comfort. It will continue to feature a two-year waterproof warranty.

adidas TOUR360 shoe





Available: Beginning of October

Price: £149.95

Colours: White/Black/White; Black/White; White/Icy Blue. Additional colours in 2018.

More info:adidasgolf.com

