adidas Golf releases new adicross apparel line

adicross from adidas Golf is a new line extension that they say ‘addresses the on- and off-course life of the modern golfer.’



This new line features urban-inspired and non-traditional apparel and footwear specifically designed for the lifestyle of the modern golfer.

The new apparel line is highlighted by Anorak jackets, Henley shirts, hoodies and joggers. Each piece in the adicross line is designed to be adaptable; helping golfers transition back and forth from the first tee to their everyday lives.

Although it won’t be worn by tour professionals in competition, the new line is something different and unique in the golf apparel landscape.

World No.1 Dustin Johnson said, “adicross is the lifestyle brand that golfers everywhere have been waiting for. This is something that I’ll wear when I’m traveling to a tournament, practicing at home, or even headed to the gym.”



He continued, “It’s just a cool look that I’m really excited about; especially since it’s so versatile being something you can wear on and off the course.”

To complete the head-to-toe look, adicross also pushes the boundaries with new footwear, led by the adicross Bounce (pictured above). It features an ergonomic fit, offset wrapped saddle with multiple eyelet rows for customizable lacing, and a non-marking adiwear™ rubber spikeless outsole that features 181 strategically placed lugs for optimal grip that are also green-friendly.



While being fashionable, the materials that were chosen were also built for purpose and function. There are three key materials included in the apparel line.

No-show technology (featured in the Henley, t-shirt and pique polo) offers a sweat-wicking, double-knit material that eliminates the appearance of sweat before it even gets to the surface.

Nylon-spandex blend (featured in the five-pocket pant and short) is a material that combines stretch and comfort to increase ease of movement, all while being highly durable. The pants are designed with modern tapered fit, perfect to wear anywhere.

Finally, Primeknit (featured in Icon Polo and Jacket) is a proprietary material from adidas that is soft and stretchy while providing a balanced weight; ideal for enhancing mobility and providing premium comfort and feel.

“We wanted to challenge ourselves to design a line that would aid in helping athletes in their game, their life and in their world,” said Chad Alasantro, senior designer, men’s apparel at adidas Golf.



He continued, “adicross is a perfect blend of hidden technology, fused with a creative aesthetic. The colours are rich, yet muted, providing the perfect option for golfers both on and off the course.”

Adidas Adicross line

Available: Now

adidas.co.uk

@adidasGolf