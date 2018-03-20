adidas Golf unveils special edition black BOOST colourway

adidas Golf has announced the availability of a special edition colourway for select models in its range that all feature black BOOST, the first time coloured BOOST has appeared.



To celebrate, adidas athletes competing at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play this week will be unveiling select footwear models during tournament play with an all-black head-to-toe look.

The traditionally white BOOST midsole that players are used to seeing in adidas Golf footwear will be coated with in black to give the shoes an even more aesthetically clean and uniform appearance. To go along with the special BOOST colourway, the uppers in these select models will also be black, which paired with the black BOOST midsole and black outsole produces a triple-black monotone look.

“BOOST changed the game for players when we brought it into our golf category,” said Masun Denison, global footwear director, adidas Golf.

He added: “Now with the introduction of this special edition coloured BOOST, golfers can add another style option to their line-up while still enjoying the benefits that only BOOST can deliver.

The BOOST technology, proprietary to adidas in partnership with BASF, provides cushioning in the form of highly elastic thermoplastic urethane (TPU) pellets that are then fused together with heat and moulded into the midsole shape for each specific model.

There are numerous benefits that BOOST offers, but incredible energy return, unmatched cushioning and comfort along with long-lasting durability are the key highlights. Adidas firmly believe it makes playing the game and walking the course more comfortable than ever before.

The special edition black BOOST colourway is available now and will be featured in the popular TOUR360, TOUR360 Knit and the Crossknit 2.0 shoes.



adidas black BOOST

Available: Now

Price: TOUR360 (£149.95), TOUR360 Knit (£149.95), Crossknit 2.0 (£119.95)

adidas.co.uk

@adidasGolf