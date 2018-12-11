adidas reveals new adicross apparel & footwear for 2019

adidas is continuing to push the boundaries of golf fashion with adicross, the urban-inspired, non-traditional line that golfers can wear both on and off the course.



The new line is highlighted by garments featuring innovative Primeknit material and new footwear specifically designed for on and off course versatility.

Primeknit has a seamless construction, that allows the material to wear flatter to the skin, features a lot of stretch, and has a look of a woven garment without losing its shape.



These pieces also feature moisture-wicking fabric and will form for individual fit.

Key garments include the adicross Primeknit Polo (£69.95), adicross Primeknit Sweatshirt (£139.95) and adicross Primeknit Anorak Hoodie, below (£129.95).

Other new additions to the adicross spring/summer 2019 line include the adicross Piqué Polo, No-show Transition Henley Shirt and adicross Hybrid Shorts.



We also have some favourites from the original adicross line that carry over into the 2019 collection that have been designed to shake up the traditions of the game.

The 2019 adicross line will also introduce new footwear: the adicross PPF and the Crossknit 3.0. The latter is the latest rendition of the popular Crossknit franchise that was first introduced in 2016.

Built on the same last as adidas’ Ultraboost running shoe, this version will feature a lace closure with reflective laces and internal lace loops, a lightweight water-repellant heathered textile upper and the spikeless Puremotion outsole.



The Crossknit 3.0 (£119.95), above, will be available in three colourways and is designed for comfort, utilising BOOST cushioning without sacrificing traction.

The adicross PPF (£69.95), below, is new to the adicross line, giving golfers another non-traditional spikeless footwear option for the course.

The sneaker-like upper features leather, microfibre and textile materials to provide a breathable feel that’s also water-repellant.

The Puremotion outsole features 169 strategically placed lugs for optimal traction and flexible Bounce midsole cushioning giving wearers a springy feel for wear-anywhere comfort.

You can view the full adicross 2019 line now at adidas.co.uk.

Available: Apparel - Now; Shoes - Feb 1, 2019