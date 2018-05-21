Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Adrian Otaegui WITB: 2018 Belgian Knockout

By Martin Inglis21 May, 2018
WITB Adrian Otaegui Belgian Knockout
Adrian Otaegui Witb

Adrian Otaegui saw off fellow TaylorMade athlete Benjamin Hebert in the final of the Belgian Knockout to clinch his second European Tour title.

The Spaniard had a full bag of TaylorMade gear, including the P750 irons, Spider Tour putter and TP5X golf ball, as he edged out Hebert in the head-to-head final, completing his nine holes in three-under-par with the Frenchman two shots adrift.

“I'm very happy, very relaxed now after the last nine holes against Ben that were very tight,” he said. “I think we both played very good golf and I'm just very proud about my week.”

An interesting note about Otaegui’s bag set-up is that with his metalwoods, he is still using a combination of TaylorMade M1 and M2 gear – an M1 driver and M2 fairway woods.

But with six top 20s in a row, it’s clear the 25-year-old isn’t keen to change a winning set-up at this moment in time and phase in the newer M3 and/or M4 models.

Adrian Otaegui – What’s in the bag

Driver: TaylorMade M1 (8.5˚)
3-wood: TaylorMade M2 (15˚)
5-wood: TaylorMade M2 (18˚)
Irons (3-4): TaylorMade P770; (5-PW) TaylorMade P750
Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind (50˚ & 58˚)
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour Red
Ball: TaylorMade TP5x

