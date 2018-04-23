Alexander Levy WITB: 2018 Trophée Hassan II

Alexander Levy secured his fifth European Tour title at the Trophée Hassan II after finishing one-shot clear of Spaniard Alvaro Quiros.



The win has moved the 27-year-old Frenchman up to the 47th in the official World Golf Rankings and also up to ninth in the European Points List ranking for qualification for this year’s Ryder cup team.

Levy does not currently have an equipment contract and is just one of the growing number of professionals to be using a mixed set of clubs.

He currently has a TaylorMade’s M2 2017 driver in his bag, plus an Odyseey O-Works #7 putter. The rest of Levy’s bag is made up of some not so shiny Titleist equipment.

He uses Titleist’s 714 MB irons, first released back in 2013, and also a 915 fairway wood that is coming up for four years old. His ball striking with these older irons was key to his success in Morocco, hitting 70.8% of greens in regulation.

The Frenchman does, however, have the latest Pro V1x in his bag and also a new SM7 58˚ wedge. Next week Levy will be defending his Volvo China open title from last year and will once again be looking to his time-worn clubs to further bolster his home Ryder Cup hopes.

Here is a look at his bag in full:

Alexander Levy - What's in the bag

Driver: TaylorMade M2 2017(8.5˚), Mitsubishi Tensei CK 60TX

Fairway Wood: Titleist 915Fd (15˚), Mitsubishi Tensei CK 70TX

Hybrid: Titleist 816 H1 (17˚), Graphite Design Tour AD DI-95X

Irons: Titleist 716 CB (3), Titleist 714 MB (4-PW), KBS Tour C-Taper 120S

Wedges: Titleist SM6 (52˚), Titleist SM7 (58˚), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue

Putter: Odyssey O-Works #7

Ball:Titleist Pro V1x