All your questions about the Titleist AVX ball - ANSWERED!

After a four-month trial period in selected States in the USA, Titleist recently announced the worldwide introduction of its brand new AVX golf ball.



A comprehensive test market conducted in Arizona, California and Florida from October 2017 to January 2018 resulted in what Titleist says was a “resounding validation of AVX”.



It’s a premium ball but it’s not a Pro V1. The AVX, rather, has been designed for golfers who prioritise distance and extremely soft feel in mind. It will sit alongside the Pro V1 and Pro V1x but will offer the softest feel out of the three, as well as the lowest spin.

The AVX - which stands for ‘Alternative to V and X - is a response to the demand for a lower spinning tour-calibre ball. In order to meet demand, Titleist has accelerated its manufacturing of AVX at Titleist Ball Plant III in New Bedford, Massachusetts, also home to the Pro V1 and Pro V1x models.



AVX is something entirely new from the No.1 ball brand in golf. The question is, will it be able to tap into or even rival the success of the Pro V1?

When compared to the Pro V1 and Pro V1x, you can expect lower spin, a lower trajectory and a softer feel. What I find interesting with this new release is Titleist’s decision to not capitalise on the Pro V1 ‘brand’. The AVX retails at the same price and offers the same level of tour performance, yet Titleist is making certain that the AVX is its own entity.



Perhaps Titleist is hedging its bets. The Pro V1 and Pro V1x are the No.1 balls in golf and that doesn’t look like changing anytime soon. Although the test market was a success, Titleist will not want the potential failure of this new ball to taint their flagship product.

That being said, I can only see this ball selling in large quantities. Firstly, you’ll have just about every golfer wanting to give this potential Pro V1 usurper a go. Secondly, the desire for lower spin amongst golfers today will play a huge role. Couple that reduced spin with super soft feel and greenside performance of a tour ball and you have a winning combo.



The AVX features a proprietary multi-component construction for more distance, a penetrating flight, very low long game and iron spin, soft feel and premium scoring control.

Its high speed, low compression core tech results in a “powerful engine to drive distance” with soft feel, while the invention of a new high flex casing layer enhances speed and controls spin for more yards. Titleist says the catenary aerodynamic design delivers a “piercing, low trajectory while providing a consistent ball flight”.



“Golfers have spoken loud and clear about the performance of AVX,” said Michael Mahoney, Vice President, Titleist Golf Ball Marketing. “While our R&D team is constantly exploring new golf ball technologies, only a limited number of prototypes ever make it past the initial machine and player testing phases. AVX stood out from the beginning.

“Ultimately, it was important to let golfers decide whether this ball had a place in our line and the results of our test market were emphatic.”

• The Titleist AVX will be available in July in both white and high-optic yellow, with an RRP of £52.