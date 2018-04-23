Andrew Landry WITB: 2018 Valero Texas Open

Native Texan, Andrew Landry, claimed his first PGA Tour victory at the Valero Texas Open after firing a final round 68 to finish two shots clear of runners up Sean O’Hair and Trey Mullinax.



It was Landry’s 32nd start on the PGA Tour and the win has vaulted him to 9th in the season long FedEx Cup rankings.



A Ping staff professional, Landry still uses the brand’s G30 driver that was first released back in the summer of 2014. The American also uses the older G fairway woods and a prototype PLD ZB-S putter.

Andrew Landry - What's in the bag

Driver: Ping G30 (9˚), Aldila Tour Blue ATX65 TX

Fairway Woods: Ping G (14.5˚, 17.5˚), Project X HZRDUS Yellow 75 & Project X HZRDUS Yellow 85

Irons: Ping iBlade (3-PW), Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 105X

Wedges:Titleist Vokey SM7(52˚, 60˚), True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 Tour Issue

Putter: Ping PLD ZB-S

Ball:Titleist Pro V1x