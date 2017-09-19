There are no results available.
Gear

Anna Nordqvist's winning WITB: 2017 Evian Championship

By Bunkered Golf Magazine18 September, 2017
Anna Nordqvist clinched her second major title to date with victory at the Evian Championship, which was reduced to 54 holes.

The Swede saw off the challenge of Brittany Altomare in a play-off at the Evian Resort Golf Club and, in doing so, became just the second European this decade - after Suzann Pettersen at the same tournament in 2013 - to win a women's major.

But what clubs did Nordqvist use in France? Well, she doesn't have an equipment contract so is free to play what she likes - but there's a big emphasis on Callaway.

Anna Nordqvist - What's in the bag

Driver: Callaway GBB Epic
Fairway woods: Callaway GBB Epic
Hybrid: Callaway Epic (3)
Irons: Callaway Apex & Apex UT
Wedges: PXG 0311T milled
Putter: Odyssey O-Works Black 330m

