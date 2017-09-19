Anna Nordqvist's winning WITB: 2017 Evian Championship

Anna Nordqvist clinched her second major title to date with victory at the Evian Championship, which was reduced to 54 holes.



The Swede saw off the challenge of Brittany Altomare in a play-off at the Evian Resort Golf Club and, in doing so, became just the second European this decade - after Suzann Pettersen at the same tournament in 2013 - to win a women's major.

But what clubs did Nordqvist use in France? Well, she doesn't have an equipment contract so is free to play what she likes - but there's a big emphasis on Callaway.

Anna Nordqvist - What's in the bag

Driver: Callaway GBB Epic

Fairway woods: Callaway GBB Epic

Hybrid: Callaway Epic (3)

Irons: Callaway Apex & Apex UT

Wedges: PXG 0311T milled

Putter: Odyssey O-Works Black 330m