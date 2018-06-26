search
Arccos Golf launches pioneering Caddie 2.0

Gear

Arccos Golf launches pioneering Caddie 2.0

By David Cunninghame26 June, 2018
Arccos Golf has released its ‘next generation’ artificial intelligence platform, which now provides players with real-time strategies for every shot, on any hole in the world.

Powered by Microsoft Azure, Arccos Caddie 2.0 has been made a free feature for all user of the brand’s Arcoss 360 system.

The 360 system seamlessly analyses each of your shots in real time and provides powerful, data driven insights to help you measurably improve your game by removing the guesswork.

By using this pioneering on-course data, Arccos engineers and Microsoft’s world-class AI scientists have been able to make a significant expansion of Arccos Caddie’s capabilities.

“The entire sports landscape is being revolutionised by advanced analytics, and golf is the most ideal sport for the application of these concepts,” said Andrew Turner, Senior Director of Global Sales at Arccos Golf. “Working with Microsoft, we’re plugging into a very traditional framework – the caddie/player relationship – and taking it to the next level through the power of AI.

“Considering only 3% of golfers today have access to advice from a human caddie, we’re also helping adjust the caddie experience by making it available to anyone.”

Arccos Caddie 2.0 uses a wide variety of inputs to provide you with real-time insights into optimal and alternative strategies, as well as outcome predictions, for every shot played. The factors considered include:

• A user’s shot history

• The historical performance of other Arccos users

• Wind speed/direction and other weather conditions

• Elevation changes

• Hole geometry

• Hazard locations

To find out more, log-on to arccosgolf.com.

