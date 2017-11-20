Austin Cook’s winning WITB: 2017 RSM Classic

Austin Cook claimed his first PGA Tour victory, in only his 14th start on Tour, and has shot up to third in the FedEx Cup rankings.

The 26-year old American fired a final round 67 to win by four shots over runner-up J.J. Spaun. The rookie has set high expectations for himself, saying, “My goal coming into the year was to win Rookie of the Year, and I'm on a good path so far."

Key to Cook’s success, and one of the biggest reasons why he only carded two bogeys during the tournament, was his laser-like accuracy off the tee. During the week he managed to find the fairway 85.71% of the time using his Ping G400 LST driver.

Austin Cook – What’s in the Bag

Driver:Ping G400 LST (8.5˚), Shaft: Fujikura Speeder 661 Evolution TX-Flex

Fairway wood:Ping G400 Stretch (13˚), Shaft: Fujikura Motore Speeder VC 7.2 TX-Flex

Hybrids:Ping G400 (19˚, 22˚), Shaft: Matrix Ozik Altus Tour H8 91X Irons: Ping S55 (5-PW), Shaft: KBS Tour S-Flex

Wedges: Ping Glide 2.0 (50˚, 56˚, 60˚), Shaft: True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 Tour Issue

Putter:Ping Sigma G Tyne

Ball:Titleist Pro V1