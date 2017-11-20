There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGearAustin Cook’s winning WITB: 2017 RSM Classic

Gear

Austin Cook’s winning WITB: 2017 RSM Classic

By David Cunninghame20 November, 2017
WITB Austin Cook Ping
Getty Images 876660776

Austin Cook claimed his first PGA Tour victory, in only his 14th start on Tour, and has shot up to third in the FedEx Cup rankings.

The 26-year old American fired a final round 67 to win by four shots over runner-up J.J. Spaun. The rookie has set high expectations for himself, saying, “My goal coming into the year was to win Rookie of the Year, and I'm on a good path so far."

Key to Cook’s success, and one of the biggest reasons why he only carded two bogeys during the tournament, was his laser-like accuracy off the tee. During the week he managed to find the fairway 85.71% of the time using his Ping G400 LST driver.

Austin Cook – What’s in the Bag

Driver:Ping G400 LST (8.5˚), Shaft: Fujikura Speeder 661 Evolution TX-Flex
Fairway wood:Ping G400 Stretch (13˚), Shaft: Fujikura Motore Speeder VC 7.2 TX-Flex
Hybrids:Ping G400 (19˚, 22˚), Shaft: Matrix Ozik Altus Tour H8 91X Irons: Ping S55 (5-PW), Shaft: KBS Tour S-Flex
Wedges: Ping Glide 2.0 (50˚, 56˚, 60˚), Shaft: True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 Tour Issue
Putter:Ping Sigma G Tyne
Ball:Titleist Pro V1

Related Articles - WITB

Related Articles - Ping

Related Articles - WITB

-

Golf News

Winner's Circle: Rahm roars; joy for Jutanugarn
Winner's Circle

By Martin Inglis

Bradley Neil backed ahead of debut European Tour season
Bradley Neil

By Gordon Bannerman

Pelley: England vs Scotland could 'absolutely' happen
European Tour

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Lexi Thompson misses 2ft putt to lose LPGA finale
Watch

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Matt Fitzpatrick: Ryder Cup debut ‘didn’t impact me’
Matt Fitzpatrick

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Other Top Stories

European Tour pros dispute Rahm rookie award
Jon Rahm

By Martin Inglis

Sergio Garcia talks up Callaway switch
Sergio Garcia

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Pro deletes Twitter account after Eddie Pepperell run-in
Eddie Pepperell

By Martin Inglis

Bernhard Langer critical of 'unfair' Schwab Cup
Bernhard Langer

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Bridgestone Golf CEO makes bold Tiger Woods claim
Tiger Woods

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
The correct grip will make your swing more consistent
Watch
play button
More shoulder turn means more power
Watch
play button
The correct posture is the key to consistency
Watch
A narrow stance for a better turn
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below