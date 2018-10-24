Ben Hogan Golf introduces Ft. Worth WHITE irons

Ben Hogan Golf Equipment Company’s new Ft. Worth WHITE Irons, custom, hand-crafted forged clubs that answer the demand for a traditional nickel-chrome clubhead finish in their blade-style iron model.



The new irons join the popular Ft. Worth BLACK irons, one of Ben Hogan Golf’s most successful product lines, which feature a unique Diamond Black Metal (DBM) finish.

“The Ft. Worth White Irons are illustrative of how Ben Hogan Golf Equipment Company interacts with and listens to its customers,” explained Scott White, the president and CEO of the Ben Hogan Golf Equipment Company.

“On the heels of our sales success with the Ft. Worth Black Irons, we found many ‘traditionalists’ who wanted to play this iron design with the standard nickel-chrome finish, so we accommodated them with this launch.”

The Ft. Worth White Irons feature a traditional forged blade design that is engineered for accomplished players seeking a blend of feel, consistency, accuracy and forgiveness.

Extensive player and machine testing has found that the irons deliver a more penetrating ball flight on scoring irons, higher initial launch angles on long irons and better distance control on off-centre hits - characteristics that every better player looks for in their irons.

This is a direct result of dual Dynamic Progressive Weighting and Adaptive Perimeter Weighting Systems, which allow Ben Hogan engineers to optimise the size, shape and depth of the unique 'depression cavity' on the rear of each club head.

The new Ft. Worth WHITE Irons also feature proprietary enhanced V-Sole Technology, which has long been a trademark of Ben Hogan irons and wedges.

It combines a high bounce leading edge and low bounce trailing edge on the sole, and allows for easy manipulation of the clubhead, no matter the lie and without changing the loft.

The bounce angles on the Ft. Worth WHITE Irons have also been re-engineered slightly on each clubhead to eliminate 'grab' by the turf, especially on less-than-full shots.

As with all Ben Hogan irons, the Ft. Worth WHITE Irons can be customised at no charge and golfers can specify length, lie, loft and grips (standard or mid-sized) as well as their choice of a variety of steel and graphite shafts.

The Ft. Worth White Irons are available for purchase exclusively from BenHoganGolf.com. True to the company’s innovative Factory-Direct distribution and pricing strategy, they are sold direct to consumers for $700 per seven-piece set (4-PW).

Available: Now

Price: $700

