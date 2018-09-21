search
HomeGearBen Hogan Golf now offering ‘short sets’

Gear

Ben Hogan Golf now offering ‘short sets’

By David Cunninghame21 September, 2018
Ben Hogan

Responding to demand from golfers, Ben Hogan Golf Equipment Company has decided to offer its new Edge Forged irons in five and six club sets.

The direct-to-consumer company says that thanks to constant interaction with serious, committed players it has a better understanding of their equipment needs for optimal performance, hence the decision to offer the recently introduced Ben Hogan Edge irons in five and six club ‘short sets.’

The Edge irons feature an advanced multi material, hollow body construction that has been designed to offer you incredible distance and forgiveness in a forged clubhead.

Ben Hogan Edge 2

As part of this new program, the Company is offering four distinct Hogan Edge short sets, including: six iron sets (5-PW in both right-hand and left-and models) as well as five iron sets (6-PW in both right-hand and left-hand models).

Additionally, to better serve its customers in creating custom combo sets, the company offers its Ft. Worth Hi-Utility club or VKTR Hybrid as long iron alternative clubs.

Ben Hogan Edge 3

“Golfer needs are rapidly changing, and many players are going with combo sets that match short irons with hybrid clubs or utility irons for maximum performance,” said company CEO, Scott White.

“Our proven direct-to-consumer business model allows us to better understand what golfers want, so for the first-time we are offering five and six club short sets to meet the needs of their game, while positioning the Ben Hogan brand for continued growth.”

Ben Hogan Edge 4

Hot on the heels of its year-one resurgence, the company is now planning the rollout of several new product lines in late 2018 and early 2019. 

Known primarily for producing the high-quality and high-performing forged irons and wedges, Bem Hogan Golf plans to enter several new product categories shortly, so keep your eyes peeled for what is to come.

