Bettinardi has had a 2018 to remember

According to its founder, the Bettinardi putter brand has been taken to a new level this year thanks to a record collection of wins on the European, PGA, and LPGA Tours.



This season the brand has had a total of 10 victories and numerous top-10 finishes across four elite professional Tours, earning its brand ambassadors more than $15million in prize money.



• Bettinardi unveils stunning 2019 putter line-up

No player benefitted more from his Bettinardi putter than Francesco Molinari, winner of the Claret Jug in July who capped off his record year by being crowned Europe's No.1 player at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai last week.

“We work incredibly closely with our Tour department to ensure that our players have the best putter to suit their game week in, week out, “said Robert Bettinardi, who founded the brand nearly 20 years ago.



• REVEALED - Francesco Molinari’s secret weapon!

He added: “We invited Francesco to our factory just outside of Chicago following his Open Championship victory as we wanted to show our appreciation to him and what it means to have him as a brand ambassador.



We’re delighted that he secured the Race to Dubai title, as he’s been the best player on the European Tour this year and made an important breakthrough in the States too.”

Win number ten for the brand came at the LPGA's season-ending CME Group Tour Championship, with Lexi Thompson using a Tour Dept.Queen B #6 with a special PVD finish and triple sight line.



• Review: New Bettinardi putters will make you hole out more often

“The investment we made in Tour players at the start of the year has been validated with Bettinardi being the putter brand on everybody’s lips. We sat down as a team around this time last year and said we really wanted to make an impact on all Tours and we couldn’t have wished for a better outcome,” added Bettinardi.