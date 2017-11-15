There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGearBettinardi reveals eye-catching 2018 putters range

Gear

Bettinardi reveals eye-catching 2018 putters range

By Martin Inglis15 November, 2017
Bettinardi Golf
Bettinardi Group

Bettinardi Golf is introducing five new putters for the 2018 season, including a brand new BB Series collection and an innovative iNOVAi 5.0 selection.

The full 2018 range, consisting of 12 premium putters across its four striking series – including the popular Queen B and Studio Stock models – is hand-crafted from a single piece of high-quality milled carbon steel using hi-tech CNC milling technology.

BB Series - (RRP £279)

The new BB Series, which has been part of the Bettinardi line-up since its creation in 1999, features a striking new look and innovative technology on every model.

Finished in a durable ‘stealth’ Matte Black colourway, the four new BB models feature the distinctive Bettinardi branding in eye-catching electric yellow, with the same colour used in the exclusive deep-etched Lamkin corded grip.

The new Super-Fly Mill Face milling featured on all BB models offers a responsive feel at impact made for players looking consistent speed and feel.

Bb1 Beauty Shot

BB1

The classic heel-to-toe weighted blade has been updated with a soft Carbon Steel head to complement its indented neck that flows into the steel shaft.

Bb29 Beauty Shot

BB29

The BB1’s new blade partner is the more offset BB29, which encourages golfers to set the hands further forward at address and throughout the stroke.

The indented neck is ridge-milled with the head featuring square-shaped bumpers on both the heel and toe, plus a rounded topline to frame the ball effortlessly at address.

Bb39

BB39

Another newcomer to the range is this half-moon mallet, made with soft Carbon Steel that provides higher perimeter weighting for a greater MOI.

It also includes added material on the flange extending from the topline to the rear, making it easier to line-up with the elongated sight line.

Bb56

BB56

Completing the BB series is the BB56, which adds a new element to the putter category by raising the centre of gravity (CG) higher on the putter. Weighing 350g, the head is made from 6061 Aluminium and 303 Stainless Steel.

- - -

All BB Series putters come in 33”-35” length options. The BB1 and BB29 features 70° Lie and 3° loft with a 1/2 toe hang; the BB39 comes in 70° lie, 3° loft and 1/8 toe hang; and the BB56 includes 70° lie, 2° loft and 1/8 toe hang. The BB1 and BB56 are also available in left-handed models.

Inovai 5 0 Center Beauty Shot

iNOVAi 5.0 - (RRP £279)

Following on from the successful 3.0 model, the new iNOVAi 5.0 fuses motion science with detailed craftsmanship that connects the 303 Stainless Steel piece in the rear of the putter, to the 6061 Military Grade Aluminium to create a full circle offering more resistance to twisting and turning.

The result is a striking putter that is extremely stable throughout the putting stroke.

Featuring the patented F.I.T (Feel Impact Technology) Face that eliminates the need for an insert thanks to the Bettinardi milling process, the high MOI mallet features a soft feel at impact with a topline alignment aid and two lines on the brushed Stainless Steel.

- - -

The iNOVAi 5.0 is available right-handed in standard and centre-shafted options with a 70° lie, 2° loft and 1/8 toe hang, along with a black and red deep-etched Lamkin grip corded grip in standard or jumbo size.

Ss8 Pocket

Studio Stock Series - (RRP £309)

Continuing into 2018, the Studio Stock Series and Queen B models were big favourites across many categories this year.

Given a seal of approval by multiple PGA Tour winner and brand ambassador Matt Kuchar, the Studio Stock models (SS3, SS8 AND SS28) made from Soft Carbon Steel feature a Mercury Grey finish providing a confidence-inspiring look at address. All three models incorporate the brand’s F.I.T Face milling.

Qb8 Pocket

Queen B - (RRP £309)

The Queen B Series was the UK’s best-seller this year and features the exclusive Bettinardi Micro Honeycomb Face milling, allowing for a muted, yet crisp feel at impact for players looking for constant speed and feel.

Designed to combine performance with stunning looks, the QB8 and QB9 feature swarming bees milled onto the Satin Silver Sole, with the look finished by an eye-catching white and gold Lamkin grip.

Wedge Beauty Shot 2

H2 303 SS Wedge - (RRP £139)

The brand new H2 303 Stainless Steel wedge from Bettinardi provides players with tried and tested technology transferred from the popular putter range.

The patented Honeycomb face-milling featured between each groove creates more friction between club and ball, providing a tighter spin in both wet and dry conditions to keep the ball under control.

The C-Groove versatile sole grind, meanwhile, makes it easier for those delicate touches around the green or from sand.

The H2 303 Stainless Steel wedge is available is six loft options (50˚- 60°), 64° lie and a variation of three bounce (8°, 10° or 12°).

For more information on Bettinardi, visit jsint.com.

Related Articles - Bettinardi Golf

Related Articles - Latest New Gear

-

Golf News

Sam Horsfield extends Q-School lead
Sam Horsfield

By Martin Inglis

Srixon raises over £40,000 for Prostate Cancer UK
Srixon

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Cobra introduces first CONNECT infused iron range
NEW GEAR

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

European Tour pros dispute Rahm rookie award
Jon Rahm

By Martin Inglis

PREVIEW Jordan Smith: My main goal is the Ryder Cup
Exclusive

By Martin Inglis

Other Top Stories

Millennium Falcon from Star Wars spotted... by an English golf course?!
Star Wars

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

European Tour pro's ball lands underneath huge crocodile
joost luiten

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

'Dregs of humanity' steal snooker legend's golf clubs
Stephen Hendry

By Martin Inglis

LPGA commissioner takes blame for major gaffe
Mike Whan

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

European Tour pros tweet horror at poaching crisis
European Tour

By Martin Inglis

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
Timing your strike
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh gives pro Stephen McCarthy a whirlwind lesson
Watch
play button
Put your golf swing into fifth gear
Watch
play button
Stand taller at address says Denis Pugh
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below