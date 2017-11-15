Bettinardi reveals eye-catching 2018 putters range

Bettinardi Golf is introducing five new putters for the 2018 season, including a brand new BB Series collection and an innovative iNOVAi 5.0 selection.



The full 2018 range, consisting of 12 premium putters across its four striking series – including the popular Queen B and Studio Stock models – is hand-crafted from a single piece of high-quality milled carbon steel using hi-tech CNC milling technology.

BB Series - (RRP £279)

The new BB Series, which has been part of the Bettinardi line-up since its creation in 1999, features a striking new look and innovative technology on every model.

Finished in a durable ‘stealth’ Matte Black colourway, the four new BB models feature the distinctive Bettinardi branding in eye-catching electric yellow, with the same colour used in the exclusive deep-etched Lamkin corded grip.

The new Super-Fly Mill Face milling featured on all BB models offers a responsive feel at impact made for players looking consistent speed and feel.

BB1

The classic heel-to-toe weighted blade has been updated with a soft Carbon Steel head to complement its indented neck that flows into the steel shaft.

BB29

The BB1’s new blade partner is the more offset BB29, which encourages golfers to set the hands further forward at address and throughout the stroke.



The indented neck is ridge-milled with the head featuring square-shaped bumpers on both the heel and toe, plus a rounded topline to frame the ball effortlessly at address.

BB39

Another newcomer to the range is this half-moon mallet, made with soft Carbon Steel that provides higher perimeter weighting for a greater MOI.



It also includes added material on the flange extending from the topline to the rear, making it easier to line-up with the elongated sight line.

BB56

Completing the BB series is the BB56, which adds a new element to the putter category by raising the centre of gravity (CG) higher on the putter. Weighing 350g, the head is made from 6061 Aluminium and 303 Stainless Steel.

- - -

All BB Series putters come in 33”-35” length options. The BB1 and BB29 features 70° Lie and 3° loft with a 1/2 toe hang; the BB39 comes in 70° lie, 3° loft and 1/8 toe hang; and the BB56 includes 70° lie, 2° loft and 1/8 toe hang. The BB1 and BB56 are also available in left-handed models.

iNOVAi 5.0 - (RRP £279)

Following on from the successful 3.0 model, the new iNOVAi 5.0 fuses motion science with detailed craftsmanship that connects the 303 Stainless Steel piece in the rear of the putter, to the 6061 Military Grade Aluminium to create a full circle offering more resistance to twisting and turning.

The result is a striking putter that is extremely stable throughout the putting stroke.

Featuring the patented F.I.T (Feel Impact Technology) Face that eliminates the need for an insert thanks to the Bettinardi milling process, the high MOI mallet features a soft feel at impact with a topline alignment aid and two lines on the brushed Stainless Steel.

- - -

The iNOVAi 5.0 is available right-handed in standard and centre-shafted options with a 70° lie, 2° loft and 1/8 toe hang, along with a black and red deep-etched Lamkin grip corded grip in standard or jumbo size.

Studio Stock Series - (RRP £309)

Continuing into 2018, the Studio Stock Series and Queen B models were big favourites across many categories this year.

Given a seal of approval by multiple PGA Tour winner and brand ambassador Matt Kuchar, the Studio Stock models (SS3, SS8 AND SS28) made from Soft Carbon Steel feature a Mercury Grey finish providing a confidence-inspiring look at address. All three models incorporate the brand’s F.I.T Face milling.

Queen B - (RRP £309)

The Queen B Series was the UK’s best-seller this year and features the exclusive Bettinardi Micro Honeycomb Face milling, allowing for a muted, yet crisp feel at impact for players looking for constant speed and feel.

Designed to combine performance with stunning looks, the QB8 and QB9 feature swarming bees milled onto the Satin Silver Sole, with the look finished by an eye-catching white and gold Lamkin grip.

H2 303 SS Wedge - (RRP £139)

The brand new H2 303 Stainless Steel wedge from Bettinardi provides players with tried and tested technology transferred from the popular putter range.



The patented Honeycomb face-milling featured between each groove creates more friction between club and ball, providing a tighter spin in both wet and dry conditions to keep the ball under control.

The C-Groove versatile sole grind, meanwhile, makes it easier for those delicate touches around the green or from sand.

The H2 303 Stainless Steel wedge is available is six loft options (50˚- 60°), 64° lie and a variation of three bounce (8°, 10° or 12°).

For more information on Bettinardi, visit jsint.com.

