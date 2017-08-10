There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGearBig Max add Terrain model to electric trolley range

Gear

Big Max add Terrain model to electric trolley range

By Bunkered Golf Magazine10 August, 2017
Big Max
Big Max2

Big Max, the most owned push trolley brand in Europe, has added to its award-winning range with the launch of a new electric model.

The three-wheel Terrain trolley has been designed to give complete control on even the toughest tracks, making life on course that little bit easier and leaving you free to concentrate on your game.

The Terrain earns its stripes with a series of clever systems that keep you on-course. The 230w whisper quiet motor delivers power aplenty while the reinforced differential and automatic downhill braking keeps speed constant.

This combines with differential steering and robust construction to safely navigate the fairways whatever the gradient or surface level.

Big Max1

The Terrain also features a colour display for speedometer, battery status and distance control, while the folding mechanism is distinctly Big Max, with it simply packing away to fit in any car boot with ease.

On the height adjustable handle, the Terrain has a neat storage facility with room for scorecard, GPS or phone, while it also houses an optional solar charger to keep all of your devices topped up on your round.

With Lithium as standard and a host of compatible accessories such as a seat, drinks holder and umbrella holder, the Terrain offers comfort and practicality for every user.

Big Max Terrain electric trolley


Price: £799
Available: Now
More info:bigmaxgolf.com
Twitter:@BigMaxGolf

Related Articles - Big Max

Related Articles - Carts

Watch See all videos right arrow

play button
PowaKaddy Compact C2 Trolley Review
Watch
play button
Under Armour Spieth One Review
Under Armour
play button
Review: Trump Turnberry King Robert the Bruce Course
Watch
play button
Inside the Turnberry Lighthouse
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Glasgow's Ilona Stubley wins American Golf Long Drive C'ship
American Golf

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Controversial Ladies European Tour chief 'leaves position'
Ladies European Tour

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

US PGA Our picks for US PGA Championship glory
US PGA

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Paula Creamer 'so confident' as she replaces Korda
Paula Creamer

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

US PGA Rory McIlroy 'inundated' with caddie offers
Rory McIlroy

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Other Top Stories

THE OPEN R&A chief brands BBC coverage 'tired and outdated'
Trending

By Michael McEwan

COMPETITION Win a fantastic golf break to Perth!
Strathmore Hotels

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

How the pros prepare for links golf
The Open

By David Cunninghame

THE OPEN Jason Day knows why people think he's slow
Jason Day

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

COMPETITION Win a seven-night Machrihanish Dunes stay with unlimited golf!

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
Keep the body and arms connected
Watch
play button
Rotate behind the ball
Watch
play button
More shoulder turn means more power
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s keys to more power
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below