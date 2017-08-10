Big Max add Terrain model to electric trolley range

Big Max, the most owned push trolley brand in Europe, has added to its award-winning range with the launch of a new electric model.



The three-wheel Terrain trolley has been designed to give complete control on even the toughest tracks, making life on course that little bit easier and leaving you free to concentrate on your game.

The Terrain earns its stripes with a series of clever systems that keep you on-course. The 230w whisper quiet motor delivers power aplenty while the reinforced differential and automatic downhill braking keeps speed constant.

This combines with differential steering and robust construction to safely navigate the fairways whatever the gradient or surface level.

The Terrain also features a colour display for speedometer, battery status and distance control, while the folding mechanism is distinctly Big Max, with it simply packing away to fit in any car boot with ease.

On the height adjustable handle, the Terrain has a neat storage facility with room for scorecard, GPS or phone, while it also houses an optional solar charger to keep all of your devices topped up on your round.

With Lithium as standard and a host of compatible accessories such as a seat, drinks holder and umbrella holder, the Terrain offers comfort and practicality for every user.

Big Max Terrain electric trolley





Price: £799

Available: Now

More info:bigmaxgolf.com

Twitter:@BigMaxGolf