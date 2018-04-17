There are no results available.
HomeGearBig Max adds bags to Aqua & Dri Lite ranges

Gear

Big Max adds bags to Aqua & Dri Lite ranges

By bunkered.co.uk17 April, 2018
Big Max Bags
Big Max

Big Max has finalised its line of award-winning Aqua and Dri Lite golf bags for 2018. With three new additions to the new year offering, Big Max now has innovative and stylish bags across various technologies, categories and styles.

The three latest additions complete the Aqua and Dri Lite ranges. First up is the Aqua Wave stand bag which, like every other Aqua bag, is 100% waterproof thanks to its new Drop Stop system.

The Wave is stylish and compact, but gives a little more room than a standard winter bag for golfers who want to carry a few more clubs during a winter round.

The Wave’s eight-and-a-half inch top extends into four full-length dividers, while its six waterproof pockets, air channel straps and it being ultra-lightweight at just over 1.9kg make it a hugely practical and colourful addition to any golfer’s gear.

Big Max Ocean

The new Aqua Ocean (above), meanwhile, weighs just 1.7kg. It has five waterproof pockets and boasts practical features such as a glove, towel and umbrella holder, as well as space for a full set of clubs if required.

The final addition is the Dri Lite Active (below), which offers practical solutions to all golfers’ storage needs in a stylish, water-resistant package.

Bm Dri Lite Active White Red Right

A nine-and-a-half inch, 14-way top and an oversize putter well to fit the largest grips will keep every golfer’s clubs in order, while nine pockets, including a fully waterproof valuables pocket, glove, dual umbrella positions and towel holder will pack away even the most well equipped golfers’ gear with ease.

Ultra-lightweight at just 2.2 kg and available in a range of stylish colour combinations, the Dri Lite Active looks great and delivers on the course.

Big Max 2018 bag additions


Available: Now
Price: Aqua Wave - £189.99; Aqua Ocean - £129.99; Dri Lite Active - £159.99
Colours:Aqua Wave - Black, Yellow/Black/Silver, Red/Black/Silver, White/Black/Orange, Petrol/Black/Orange; Aqua Ocean - Black/Red, Black/Lime, Red/Silver, Petrol/Black/Orange, Charcoal/Silver/Fuchsia, White/Orange; Dri Lite Active - White/Red, Charcoal/Fuchsia, Navy/Black/Silver, Black/Red
bigmaxgolf.com
@BigMaxGolf

