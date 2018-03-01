There are no results available.
Big Max announces flat folding BLADE IP

Gear

Big Max announces flat folding BLADE IP

By David Cunninghame01 March, 2018
Big Max Trolleys
Bm Blade Ip White Open And Folded

Big Max’s new Blade IP incorporates the brand’s fourth generation Fold Flat technology to deliver one of the most easily stored and transported push carts on the market today. 

At a folded size of 88 x 62 cm and an incredible depth of just 12.5 cm, in its folded state the BLADE IP fits in virtually any car boot with a full golf bag placed on top. 

If space is truly an issue then the IP will slide neatly on a parcel shelf or behind the front seats with its carry case (sold separately) keeping everything clean.

Bm Blade Ip Black Red

While the BLADE IP matches the flattest of Big Max’s carts, the real step forward for the IP is the folding mechanism. Once the height adjustable handle is folded down, you simply fold the frame flat and lift the IP to see the back wheels automatically flip under the body. With a push of the front wheel the whole cart folds to just 12.5 cm deep and is ready to be packed away.

Read more -> New Big Max bags take waterproofing to new levels 

Blade Ip

Aside from its unique folding and storage qualities, the BLADE IP stands out for its robust, stable construction and ease of use on the fairways. Adjustable bag brackets accommodate even the largest Tour bag and the double foot brake keeps the BLADE IP in place even on the hilliest courses. 

Read more -> Big Max add Terrain model to electric trolley range

Integrated drink holder, storage compartment in the handle, ball, tee and double scorecard holder keep all your necessities close to hand and multiple Quick Lok and Quick Fix bases are ready to take any Big Max accessory such as umbrella holder, GPS holder, or sand bottle holder.

Bm Blade Ip Detail Panel

Big Max is so confident of the quality of the BLADE IP that it comes with a 5-year manufacturer’s warranty. Simple to use, impressive to see and giving unprecedented ease of storage, the BLADE IP really stands out from the crowd.

BIG MAX BLADE IP

Available: Now
Price: £299.99
Colour options: Black, Black/Lime, White, White/Lime, Phantom/Red
bigmaxgolf.com
@BigMaxGolf

-

