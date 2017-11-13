Branden Grace’s winning WITB: 2017 Nedbank Golf Challenge

Branden Grace’s victory at the Nedbank Golf Challenge was his eighth on the European Tour and has vaulted him into the top 10 of the Race to Dubai rankings.



The South African put on a ball striking clinic during the captivating final round, hitting 18 of 18 greens with his Callaway X Forged irons. Grace battled with his playing partners on the final day, Scott Jamieson and Victor Dubuisson, eventually coming out one shot clear of Jamison after posting his bogey free final round 66.



Grace said, “This is the one event that as a South African you want to win. It's Africa's Major for a reason and what a special place it is.” He continued, “It was great to finish the way I did and bogey-free it was and it was great to be able to pull it off.”

Branden Grace – What’s in the Bag

Driver:Callaway GBB Epic Sub Zero (9˚), Shaft: Fujikura SIX

Fairway Wood:XR16 Pro (16˚), Shaft: Fujikura SIX Tour

Irons: Callaway Apex UT (3-4), Callaway X Forged ’13 (5-PW), Shaft: Project X 6.5

Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy Prototype (52˚, 56˚, 60˚), Shafts Project X 6.5

Putter: Odyssey O-Works Jailbird Mini

Ball:Titleist Pro V1x