search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearBrandt Snedeker used a TEN-YEAR-OLD putter to win Wyndham

Gear

Brandt Snedeker used a TEN-YEAR-OLD putter to win Wyndham

By David Cunninghame20 August, 2018
WITB Brandt Snedeker Wyndham Championship PGA Tour Bridgestone Bridgestone Tour B JBR TaylorMade TaylorMade M3 Bridgestone irons BRidgestone wedges Odyssey Odyssey White Hot XG Rossie Bridgestone Tour B X Bridgestone golf balls Peter Millar G/Fore
Snedker Witb Main

After firing an opening round of 59, Brandt Snedeker claimed a wire-to-wire victory at the Wyndham Championship.

The win is Snedeker’s ninth PGA Tour victory and his first since 2016. His final round 65 saw him finish three shots clear of Webb Simpson and C.T. Pan.

The 37-year-old’s bag consists largely of Bridgestone equipment, including the same ball Tiger Woods uses, the Tour B X.

Brandt Snedeker Witb 2

The American’s iron play was sensational throughout the week,particularly during that memorable first round. Using his Bridgestone J15CB irons he finished third in Strokes Gained: Approach To The Green and second in Strokes Gained: Tee To Green for the week. Snedeker is one of the few PGA Tour pros to use graphite shafts in his irons.

• Snedeker says two players are 'locks' to be picked for US Ryder Cup team

Snedeker has a Bridgestone Tour B JGR prototype driver in the bag, as well as two TaylorMade M3 fairway woods.

Brandt Snedeker Witb 3

• This is why it pays (big time) to qualify for the FedEx Cup Playoffs

Often regarded as one of the best putters on the PGA Tour, Snedeker currently uses an Odyssey White Hot XG Rossie putter that is about 10 years old. He finished second in the Putts Per GIR stats for the week and, if you have a thorough look online, you can bag yourself the Rossie for around about 50 to 60 quid.

Brandt Snedeker – What’s in the bag

Driver: Bridgestone Tour B JGR prototype (9.5˚, Graphite Design Tour AD IZ-6X)

Fairway Woods: TaylorMade M3 (15˚, 19˚, Fujikura Pro Tour Spec)

Irons: Bridgestone J15CB (4-9, Aerotech SteelFiber i95 S-Flex)

Wedges: Bridgestone J40 (48˚), Bridgestone J15 (52˚, 56˚), Titleist Vokey TVD Prototype (60˚, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400)

Putter: Odyssey White Hot XG Rossie

Ball: Bridgestone Tour B X

Clothing: Peter Millar

Shoes: G/Fore Gallivanter

Related Articles - WITB

Related Articles - Brandt Snedeker

Related Articles - Wyndham Championship

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Bridgestone

Related Articles - TaylorMade

Related Articles - TaylorMade M3

Related Articles - Odyssey

Related Articles - Peter Millar

Golf News

Coul Links saga takes yet another major twist
New survey makes incredible findings about bunkered readers - yes, YOU!
Tickets for 2019 Open Championship are SOLD OUT!
Brooks Koepka feared his career was OVER earlier this year
It's happening - Tiger and Phil set to play for $9m this year

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Start your takeaway wider
Callaway
play button
Good balance is key to more consistency
Callaway
play button
Maintaining a strong dynamic loft at impact
Watch
play button
Get your alignment correct for more consistency
Watch
See all videos right arrow