Brandt Snedeker used a TEN-YEAR-OLD putter to win Wyndham

After firing an opening round of 59, Brandt Snedeker claimed a wire-to-wire victory at the Wyndham Championship.



The win is Snedeker’s ninth PGA Tour victory and his first since 2016. His final round 65 saw him finish three shots clear of Webb Simpson and C.T. Pan.

The 37-year-old’s bag consists largely of Bridgestone equipment, including the same ball Tiger Woods uses, the Tour B X.

The American’s iron play was sensational throughout the week,particularly during that memorable first round. Using his Bridgestone J15CB irons he finished third in Strokes Gained: Approach To The Green and second in Strokes Gained: Tee To Green for the week. Snedeker is one of the few PGA Tour pros to use graphite shafts in his irons.



• Snedeker says two players are 'locks' to be picked for US Ryder Cup team



Snedeker has a Bridgestone Tour B JGR prototype driver in the bag, as well as two TaylorMade M3 fairway woods.

• This is why it pays (big time) to qualify for the FedEx Cup Playoffs



Often regarded as one of the best putters on the PGA Tour, Snedeker currently uses an Odyssey White Hot XG Rossie putter that is about 10 years old. He finished second in the Putts Per GIR stats for the week and, if you have a thorough look online, you can bag yourself the Rossie for around about 50 to 60 quid.

Brandt Snedeker – What’s in the bag

Driver: Bridgestone Tour B JGR prototype (9.5˚, Graphite Design Tour AD IZ-6X)

Fairway Woods: TaylorMade M3 (15˚, 19˚, Fujikura Pro Tour Spec)

Irons: Bridgestone J15CB (4-9, Aerotech SteelFiber i95 S-Flex)

Wedges: Bridgestone J40 (48˚), Bridgestone J15 (52˚, 56˚), Titleist Vokey TVD Prototype (60˚, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400)

Putter: Odyssey White Hot XG Rossie

Ball: Bridgestone Tour B X

Clothing: Peter Millar

Shoes: G/Fore Gallivanter