Brooks Koepka WITB: The clubs that won the 2018 US Open

Brooks Koepka made history after claiming his second U.S. Open title, back-to-back, becoming the first player to do so since Curtis Strange's victories in the late 80s.

The win is Koepka’s first since claiming the title at Erin Hills last year and his bag has remained largely unchanged.



Back in 2016, Kopeka signed a deal with Nike, but following their departure from the hardware market, the 28-year-old is yet to pen a new equipment contract. He has chosen instead to play a mixed bag, a growing trend on tour since Nike’s shock exit in late 2016.

The big hitting American replaced his TaylorMade 2017 M2 driver at the beginning of this season with the brand’s latest M4, featuring Twist Face technology.



At The Players Championship, however, he opted to switch from the M4 to the M3. Koepka has the M3 set up in its most forgiving setting, with the two 11-gram weights split at the rear section of the new Y-Track.



Just as he did at Erin Hills last year, Koepka also relied heavily upon his TaylorMade 2017 M2 Tour 3-wood and his trusty Nike Vapor Fly Pro utility iron off the tee around Shinnecock Hills.

His game of the tee throughout the week was impressive, however, it was his iron play that was perhaps most crucial in securing victory.



The Nike Athlete ranked first in Strokes Gained: Approach using Mizuno’s JPX900 Tour irons. Last year, using the same irons, Koepka topped the greens in regulation (GIR) stats for the week, and his iron play at Shinnecock was nothing short of sublime.



The JPX900 Tour irons were, in fact, designed with Koepka in mind. Mizuno had ambitions of signing Koepka before he made the move to Nike and decided to design an iron that they thought would help to convince the American to sign with the brand.



With Nike's exit, Koepka's decision to play a mixed bag and in a fortuitous turn of events, he made the decision to put the irons in the bag anyway.

The only other change in Koepka’s bag for this year’s U.S. Open triumph, other than the new driver, is a new set of Titleist Vokey SM7 wedges.



The SM7 wedges have proven incredibly popular since their release towards the tail-end of 2017 and are the most played wedges on the PGA Tour.

Throughout the final round Koepka holed some incredibly clutch putts, most notably a 12 and half foot bogey save on the par-3 11th, after he found himself well out of position following a poor tee shot. The American ranked second in Stokes Gained: Putting on the difficult and somewhat controversial greens with his Scotty Cameron Tour Only T10 Select Newport 2 putter.

Before signing with Nike, Koepka was a Titleist brand ambassador. He plays with the ProV1x and his win makes it 5 majors in a row for Titleist and the Pro V1 and Pro V1x golf balls.

Brooks Koepka: What’s in the bag

Driver:TaylorMade M3 460 (9.5˚, Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 70TX)

3-wood: TaylorMade M2 Tour HL (16.5˚, Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 80TX)



Utility Iron: Nike Vapor Fly Pro (3, Fujikura Pro 95 Tour Spec X-Flex)



Irons:Mizuno JPX900 Tour (4-PW, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100)



Wedges:Titleist Vokey SM7 (52˚, 56˚, 60˚, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400)



Putter: Scotty Cameron Tour Only T10 Select Newport 2



Ball:Titleist Pro V1x