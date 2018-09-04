Bryson DeChambeau became the first player to record back-to-back wins on the PGA Tour this season as he followed up his victory at The Northern Trust with glory at the Dell Technologies Championship.



He used the exact same equipment set-up for both victories, but it was his display with the short stick that was most impressive throughout the week.

The 24-year-old picked up 4.876 strokes on the field in Strokes Gained: Putting at TPC Boston using his SIK Pro putter, which has Descending Loft Technology on the face.



• Puma Golf unveils stylish throwback collection



• DeChambeau 'disappointed' by scrutiny



The technology is designed to where each plane descends in loft by one degree to achieve a consistent shaft angle at impact.

The win also offers further validation, if it was needed, for Cobra’s ONE Length irons, which DeChambeau has used since he turned professional and signed with the company in 2016.

“I'm playing golf at the highest level and winning at the highest level and I'm consistently performing at the highest level so there has to be some validity to it,” he said.



• REVIEW: Cobra KING F8 metalwoods

• REVIEW: Puma IGNITE PWRADAPT shoes



“Is everybody going to do it? No. But it works for me and I believe this it's going to benefit me in the future, as well.”

DeChambeau was also dressed head to toe in apparel, accessories and footwear from Puma Golf’s 2018 Autumn Winter Collection, including the celebrated IGNITE PWRADAPT Leather golf shoes.

Bryson DeChambeau – What’s in the bag

Driver: Cobra KING F8+ Nardo (8°, TPT Model 14 MKP LT)

Fairway Woods: Cobra KING LTD (14.5˚, True Temper HZRDUS Black 85x), Cobra F8+ Baffler (17.5˚, True Temper HZRDUS Black 85x)

Irons: Cobra KING ONE Length Utility (4, 5), Cobra Forged ONE Length (6-P, True Temper X7)

Wedges: Cobra KING V Grind (50°), Cobra KING WideLow Grind (55° & 60°, True Temper X7)

Putter: SIK Pro

Ball: Bridgestone Tour B X

Footwear/Apparel: Puma Golf