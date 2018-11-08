Bryson DeChambeau began his 2018/19 PGA Tour season with a bang, claiming a one-shot victory over Patrick Cantlay at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas – and he did so with a new driver in the bag.



The win is DeChambeau’s fourth in 2018 and his third in his last five starts on the PGA Tour. With the launch of Cobra’s new KING F9 SPEEDBACK range at the beginning of last week, DeChambeau decided to replace his F8+ with Cobra’s latest technological advancement in driver design.

• FIRST LOOK - Cobra KING F9 SPEEDBACK driver



The KING F9 metalwoods feature innovative design technologies that combine to optimise the clubhead’s aerodynamics, while delivering a low centre of gravity (CG) for a powerful combination of increased speed and forgiveness.

With his new F9 in the bag, the 25-year-old finished sixth in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee and fourth in the driving accuracy stats. Not bad for the F9’s first tournament outing.



• WITB - The clubs that got Justin Rose back to world No.1



It wasn’t only DeChambeau that put the F9 into play in Vegas. Rickie Fowler also put a new KING F9 SPEEDBACK driver and 3-wood in the bag, and shot the lowest final-round score of his career (63), finishing T4 on Sunday.

Bryson also won in head-to-toe Puma gear, including the PWRADAPT Leather shoes and PWRCOOL Refraction Polo and of course with his unique Forged ONE Length irons in the bag.

Bryson DeChambeau – What’s in the bag

Driver: Cobra King F9 SPEEDBACK (7˚, TPT Golf 14 MKP LT prototype)

3-Wood: Cobra King LTD Black (14.5˚, Project X HZRDUS 85)

5-Wood: Cobra King F8+ Baffler (17.5˚, Project X HZRDUS 85)

Irons: Cobra King One Length Utility (4,5), Cobra King One Length (6-PW, True Temper Dynamic Gold X7)

Wedges: Cobra King V Grind (50˚), Cobra King WideLow Grind (55˚, 60˚, True Temper Dynamic Gold X7)

Putter: SIK tour prototype

Ball: Bridgestone Tour B X