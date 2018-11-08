search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearBryson DeChambeau wins with new Cobra KING F9 Speedback driver

Gear

Bryson DeChambeau wins with new Cobra KING F9 Speedback driver

By David Cunninghame05 November, 2018
WITB Bryson DeChambeau Shriners Hospitals for Children Open PGA Tour FedEx Cup KING F9 SPEEDBACK Cobra One Length Bridgestone Tour B X Puma PWRADAPT
Bryson Driver

Bryson DeChambeau began his 2018/19 PGA Tour season with a bang, claiming a one-shot victory over Patrick Cantlay at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas – and he did so with a new driver in the bag.

The win is DeChambeau’s fourth in 2018 and his third in his last five starts on the PGA Tour. With the launch of Cobra’s new KING F9 SPEEDBACK range at the beginning of last week, DeChambeau decided to replace his F8+ with Cobra’s latest technological advancement in driver design.

De Chambeau Witb

• FIRST LOOK - Cobra KING F9 SPEEDBACK driver

The KING F9 metalwoods feature innovative design technologies that combine to optimise the clubhead’s aerodynamics, while delivering a low centre of gravity (CG) for a powerful combination of increased speed and forgiveness.

19 Ss Brand Go Clubs F9 Driver Hero D3601

With his new F9 in the bag, the 25-year-old finished sixth in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee and fourth in the driving accuracy stats. Not bad for the F9’s first tournament outing.

• WITB - The clubs that got Justin Rose back to world No.1

It wasn’t only DeChambeau that put the F9 into play in Vegas. Rickie Fowler also put a new KING F9 SPEEDBACK driver and 3-wood in the bag, and shot the lowest final-round score of his career (63), finishing T4 on Sunday.

Bryson Bag

Bryson also won in head-to-toe Puma gear, including the PWRADAPT Leather shoes and PWRCOOL Refraction Polo and of course with his unique Forged ONE Length irons in the bag.

Bryson DeChambeau – What’s in the bag

Driver: Cobra King F9 SPEEDBACK (7˚, TPT Golf 14 MKP LT prototype)
3-Wood: Cobra King LTD Black (14.5˚, Project X HZRDUS 85)
5-Wood: Cobra King F8+ Baffler (17.5˚, Project X HZRDUS 85)
Irons: Cobra King One Length Utility (4,5), Cobra King One Length (6-PW, True Temper Dynamic Gold X7)
Wedges: Cobra King V Grind (50˚), Cobra King WideLow Grind (55˚, 60˚, True Temper Dynamic Gold X7)
Putter: SIK tour prototype
Ball: Bridgestone Tour B X

Related Articles - WITB

Related Articles - Bryson DeChambeau

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - FedEx Cup

Related Articles - Cobra

Related Articles - One Length

Related Articles - Bridgestone Tour B X

Golf News

Star name set to skip European Tour’s Race to Dubai finale
Tiger Woods turns down mega European Tour appearance fee
This impression of Keegan Bradley's pre-shot routine is AMAZING!
Affordable Golf is new retail partner for Scottish Golf Show
Matteo Manassero: What next for the one-time prodigy?

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Make a bigger shoulder turn
Watch
play button
Swing your arms more freely
Callaway
play button
Denis Pugh’s advice for big hitters
Watch
play button
Stop the hands from flipping over
Watch
See all videos right arrow