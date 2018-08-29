search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearBryson DeChambeau wins with a new driver in the bag

Gear

Bryson DeChambeau wins with a new driver in the bag

By David Cunninghame27 August, 2018
WITB Bryson DeChambeau The Northern Trust PGA Tour FedEx Cup Cobra Golf Puma Golf One Length Cobra King F8 Cobra One Length Puma PWRADAPT Bridgestone
Bryson De Chambeau Witb

Bryson DeChambeau claimed his second PGA Tour title of the season after storming to victory at The Northern Trust.

The play-off event win has moved the 24-year-old to the top of the FedEx Cup rankings and has firmly cemented his place as a favourite to secure one of Jim Furyk’s four Ryder Cup wildcard picks.

• Bryson DeChambeau bullish about Ryder Cup chances

Bryson Win2

DeChambeau shot the lowest round of his PGA Tour career on Saturday to take a four-shot lead heading into the final round. On Sunday he continued his stellar play firing a two-under 69 to finish with a four-shot victory at 18-under.

• Cobra KING F8 metalwoods review

The American ranked first in Stokes Gained: Total, second in GIR and T5 in driving distance for the week. He did so with full bag of Cobra Golf equipment including the KING F8+ driver, which he put in the bag for the first time this week.

Bryson Puma Pwradapt

Since signing for Cobra Puma Golf in early 2016, DeChambeau has become known for his scientific approach to the game, his unique style, and his use of ONE Length irons.

He worked with Cobra Golf’s R&D team to launch its first sets of ONE-length irons, including the new KING F8 ONE Length and the KING Forged ONE irons he currently has in the bag. 

• The new Cobra KING Forged TEC Black irons

Bryson was also dressed head to toe in apparel, accessories and footwear from Puma Golf’s 2018 Spring Summer Collection including the celebrated PWRADAPT  Leather golf shoes.

Bryson DeChambeau – What’s in the bag

Driver: Cobra KING F8+ Nardo (8°, TPT Model 14 MKP LT)

Fairway Woods: Cobra KING LTD (14.5˚, True Temper HZRDUS Black 85x), Cobra F8+ Baffler (17.5˚, True Temper HZRDUS Black 85x)

Irons: Cobra KING ONE Length Utility (4, 5), Cobra Forged ONE Length (6-P, True Temper X7)

Wedges: Cobra KING V Grind (50°), Cobra KING WideLow Grind (55° & 60°, True Temper X7)

Putter: SIK C-Series

Ball: Bridgestone Tour B X

Related Articles - WITB

Related Articles - Bryson DeChambeau

Related Articles - The Northern Trust

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - FedEx Cup

Related Articles - Cobra Golf

Related Articles - Puma Golf

Related Articles - One Length

Related Articles - Cobra King F8

Related Articles - Cobra One Length

Related Articles - Bridgestone

Golf News

Butch Harmon gets surprised with OUTSTANDING birthday present
Hero Challenge heads to iconic London venue
Golfer agrees to send old his gear to Twitter 'chancer' namesake
Did US star just let slip he’s on the Ryder Cup team?!
Sergio Garcia speaks out on Ryder Cup prospects

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Good timing is the key to good striking
Watch
play button
Set the wrists later in the golf swing
Watch
play button
Stop the hands from flipping over
Watch
play button
How to stop topping the ball
Watch
See all videos right arrow