Bryson DeChambeau wins with a new driver in the bag

Bryson DeChambeau claimed his second PGA Tour title of the season after storming to victory at The Northern Trust.



The play-off event win has moved the 24-year-old to the top of the FedEx Cup rankings and has firmly cemented his place as a favourite to secure one of Jim Furyk’s four Ryder Cup wildcard picks.



DeChambeau shot the lowest round of his PGA Tour career on Saturday to take a four-shot lead heading into the final round. On Sunday he continued his stellar play firing a two-under 69 to finish with a four-shot victory at 18-under.

The American ranked first in Stokes Gained: Total, second in GIR and T5 in driving distance for the week. He did so with full bag of Cobra Golf equipment including the KING F8+ driver, which he put in the bag for the first time this week.

Since signing for Cobra Puma Golf in early 2016, DeChambeau has become known for his scientific approach to the game, his unique style, and his use of ONE Length irons.



He worked with Cobra Golf’s R&D team to launch its first sets of ONE-length irons, including the new KING F8 ONE Length and the KING Forged ONE irons he currently has in the bag.



Bryson was also dressed head to toe in apparel, accessories and footwear from Puma Golf’s 2018 Spring Summer Collection including the celebrated PWRADAPT Leather golf shoes.



Bryson DeChambeau – What’s in the bag

Driver: Cobra KING F8+ Nardo (8°, TPT Model 14 MKP LT)

Fairway Woods: Cobra KING LTD (14.5˚, True Temper HZRDUS Black 85x), Cobra F8+ Baffler (17.5˚, True Temper HZRDUS Black 85x)

Irons: Cobra KING ONE Length Utility (4, 5), Cobra Forged ONE Length (6-P, True Temper X7)

Wedges: Cobra KING V Grind (50°), Cobra KING WideLow Grind (55° & 60°, True Temper X7)

Putter: SIK C-Series

Ball: Bridgestone Tour B X