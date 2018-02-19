There are no results available.
Bubba Watson WITB: 2018 Genesis open

By David Cunninghame19 February, 2018
Bubba Watson is back in the winner’s circle after a two-year winless drought and a tumultuous 2017 both on and off the course.

The American’s last victory came at the Genesis open in 2016 and since then he has been through perhaps the lowest point of his career, even contemplating retirement at some stages.

Watson’s 2-under final round 69 was good enough to secure a 2-shot victory over fellow American’s Tony Finau and Kevin Na. The always entertaining and eccentric big hitter put on a shot shaping master class around the testing track at Riviera Country Club.

Bubba uses a full bag of Ping equipment and with his distinctive pink G400 LST driver, he averaged a staggering 320 yards off the tee for the week.

It will also come as little surprise to you that Bubba hit the longest drive of the final round on the 71st hole. His booming 349 yard drive on the par-5 17th set up his final birdie of that day, giving him a comfortable two shot lead walking onto the final hole.

For most of last year Bubba was playing with a different golf ball. He was gaming the Volvik S4, in pink of course, but towards the end of last year he decided to end his multi-year agreement with the South Korean brand, switching back to the Titleist Pro V1x.

Here is a look at his bag in full:

Bubba Watson – What’s in the bag

Driver:Ping G400 LST (8.5˚)
Hybrid: Ping G (19˚)
Irons: Ping iBlade (2), Ping S55 (4-PW)
Wedges:Ping Glide 2.0 (52˚, 56˚ & 60˚)
Putter: Ping Prototype PLD Anser
Ball:Titleist Pro V1x

