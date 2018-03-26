There are no results available.
Gear

Bubba Watson WITB: 2018 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

By David Cunninghame26 March, 2018
Bubba Watson became only the fifth player in history to win both multiple major and WGC titles following his 7&6 victory over fellow American, Kevin Kisner, in the final of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

After a lacklustre 2017 on the golf course, Bubba’s second victory in 2018 has resulted in many people tipping him to a claim his third green jacket in two weeks time.

Throughout the tournament Watson once again displayed his incredible power off the tee and his unique shot-shaping prowess. The 39-year old American uses a full bag of Ping equipment, including his distinctive Pink G400 LST driver.

When asked how he felt about heading to Augusta Bubba said, “I'm confident, obviously, having two wins. So if I miss the cut, I still have two wins to fall back on so far.”

He continued, “when I get there, I'm going to look forward to it and hopefully I can get this focus and my putter rolling like it is.”

Here is a look at Watson's full bag:

Bubba Watson – What’s in the bag

Driver: Ping G400 LST (8.5˚)
Hybrid: Ping G (19˚)
Irons: Ping iBlade (2), Ping S55 (4-PW)
Wedges:Ping Glide 2.0 (52˚, 56˚ & 60˚)
Putter: Ping Prototype PLD Anser
Ball:Titleist Pro V1x

