Bushnell Golf releases new iON2 GPS golf watch

Bushnell Golf has unveiled its new iON2 GPS watch, with a sleek, comfortable design that boasts Bluetooth technology and a reversible strap.



Preloaded with more than 36,000 courses in over 30 countries, the new iON2 is one of the game’s easiest-to-use GPS devices with instant yardage measurements provided in a simple, but classy design.

Read more - Bushnell introduces Phantom GPS rangefinder

Upgrading from its predecessor, the iON, the new iON2 watch boasts Bluetooth technology that works in sync with the Bushnell App, meaning you can make course updates quickly and easily through your mobile phone. A new reversible strap allows you to choose between black and blue or silver and green colourways.

Global Product Lane Director at Bushnell Golf, John DeCastro said, “we pride ourselves on creating EMDs that are both trusted on Tour and by the weekend golfer. The iON2 is more user-friendly with industry leading technology at an affordable price.”

Watch - How caddies map a course



Capable of instantly recognising courses, the iON2 Golf GPS Watch features auto-hole advance which automatically changes from one hole to the next, meaning you can effectively go the entire round without pressing a single button.

The iON2 also offers three full rounds of battery life before it needs to be re-charged and comes with added benefits such as a shot distance calculator, the display of four hazard distances per hole and an integrated step counter tracking distance, speed and total activity time during the round.

Bushnell Golf iON2 Golf GPS Watch

Available: April

Price: £149

bushnellgolf.eu

@BushnellGolf