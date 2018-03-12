There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGearBushnell introduces Phantom GPS rangefinder

Gear

Bushnell introduces Phantom GPS rangefinder

By David Cunninghame12 March, 2018
Bushnell DMDs
Bushnell Phantom

Bushnell Golf’s new, stylish GPS device, with Bluetooth & Bite Technology, is one of the most simple-to-use distance measuring devices on the market.

The Phantom GPS rangefinder comes preloaded with more than 36,000 courses and provides simple measurements to the front, middle and back of the green.

New “Bite Technology” incorporates a high-powered magnet that ensures the Phantom can easily attach to a belt, electric trolley or any metal surface, providing quick and easy yardage readings.

Bushnell Phantom Lime

Meanwhile, the Phantom also integrates Bluetooth technology, which works in sync with the Bushnell App, meaning you can make course updates quickly and easily through your mobile phone. 

“The addition of Bluetooth and Bite technologies push the Phantom a step above its predecessor, the neo Ghost,” said John DeCastro, Global Product Lane Director at Bushnell Golf.

Bushnell Phantom Blue

He continued, “Phantom provides golfers with the critical distance information they need, while offering the convenience and reliability they are accustomed to from Bushnell Golf GPS products.”

As well as front, middle and back distances, the Phantom displays up to four hazard/layup distances per hole. Through syncing with the Bushnell App, you can also take advantage of auto course and auto hole recognition, a shot distance calculator and a longer battery life, which allows for two rounds of golf before re-charging.

The Phantom is available in four eye-catching colours – Black, Red, Electric Blue, Neon Yellow.

Bushnell Phantom GPS rangefinder

Available: Now
Price: £99
bushnellgolf.eu
@BushnellGolf

Related Articles - Bushnell

Related Articles - DMDs

Related Articles - Latest New Gear

-

Golf News

Reports: Tiger Woods to take over as US captain
Tiger Woods

By Michael McEwan

Scottish Golf 'not listening', say Area figures
Exclusive

By Martin Inglis

R&A and USGA unveil simplified Rules of Golf
Rules of Golf

By Michael McEwan

5 things you might have missed this weekend
round-up

By Michael McEwan

Tiger Woods hails 'amazing' week at Valspar Championship
Tiger Woods

By bunkered.co.uk

Other Top Stories

15 big-name players yet to qualify for The Masters
The Masters

By Martin Inglis

What is a Stimpmeter and how do you use it?
Stimpmeter

By bunkered.co.uk

Ping G400 Max driver review
Review

By David Cunninghame

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
Stand taller at address says Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Tighten your dispersion
Watch
play button
The correct ball position
Watch
play button
A bad grip will lead to bad swings
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below