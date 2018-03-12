Bushnell introduces Phantom GPS rangefinder

Bushnell Golf’s new, stylish GPS device, with Bluetooth & Bite Technology, is one of the most simple-to-use distance measuring devices on the market.



The Phantom GPS rangefinder comes preloaded with more than 36,000 courses and provides simple measurements to the front, middle and back of the green.

New “Bite Technology” incorporates a high-powered magnet that ensures the Phantom can easily attach to a belt, electric trolley or any metal surface, providing quick and easy yardage readings.

Meanwhile, the Phantom also integrates Bluetooth technology, which works in sync with the Bushnell App, meaning you can make course updates quickly and easily through your mobile phone.

“The addition of Bluetooth and Bite technologies push the Phantom a step above its predecessor, the neo Ghost,” said John DeCastro, Global Product Lane Director at Bushnell Golf.

He continued, “Phantom provides golfers with the critical distance information they need, while offering the convenience and reliability they are accustomed to from Bushnell Golf GPS products.”

As well as front, middle and back distances, the Phantom displays up to four hazard/layup distances per hole. Through syncing with the Bushnell App, you can also take advantage of auto course and auto hole recognition, a shot distance calculator and a longer battery life, which allows for two rounds of golf before re-charging.

The Phantom is available in four eye-catching colours – Black, Red, Electric Blue, Neon Yellow.

Bushnell Phantom GPS rangefinder

Available: Now

Price: £99

bushnellgolf.eu

@BushnellGolf

