Bushnell launches revolutionary hybrid rangefinder

Bushnell Golf is set to advance the market once again with an innovative new Hybrid rangefinder that combines the latest laser and GPS technologies in one device.



The super-intelligent new Bushnell Hybrid utilises precise laser and GPS yardages together, allowing you to see distance measurements like never before.

Precise distances to the pin are provided through the Hybrid’s laser function, whilst a GPS display on the side of the product delivers front, middle and back yardages to help when you have blind shots or need quicker, more general information.

To support the power required by the combination of GPS and laser technology in the Bushnell Hybrid, the brand has introduced a special Dual Power Technology.

A CR2 battery powers the laser, whilst a USB rechargeable lithium ion battery powers the GPS capability. Dual Power Technology allows you to use the laser technology, even if the GPS is not charged, and vice versa.

As with Bushnell’s other market-leading laser products, the Hybrid boasts PinSeeker with JOLT Technology, providing short, vibrating bursts to isolate the target and lock onto the flag.



The vibrating bursts provided by JOLT Technology ensure you have the exact distance to the flag and provide ultimate confidence when making their club selection.

“The Hybrid provides golfers with more information than ever before. The two technologies ‘talk’ so that the golfer sees the front and back distances of the green in relation to the pin that is targeted with unmatched accuracy by the laser,” said John DeCastro, Bushnell Golf Product Lane Director.

He continued, “the introduction of the Hybrid demonstrates Bushnell Golf’s commitment to providing the best, most accurate information so those who golf with Bushnell can play their best.”



Additional features of this rangefinder include 5X magnification, accurate to within 1 yard and a range of 400 yards to a flag. The GPS offers up to four hazard distances per hole, auto course recognition and hole advances, as well as Bluetooth compatibility for automatic course updates.

Bushnell Hybrid Rangefinder

Available: April

Price: £399

bushnellgolf.eu

@BushenllGolf