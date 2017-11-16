Caleb vest heads latest Oscar Jacobson apparel range

Oscar Jacobson has introduced its Autumn/Winter 2017 apparel collection with focus on gear that copes with the harshest of weather conditions but not at the expense of style.



One of the headline pieces is the Caleb vest, which uses innovative technologies to help deliver versatile protection together with Oscar Jacobson’s renowned Scandinavian style.

Worn alone on cool, crisp days, or seamlessly zipped into an outer layer when conditions demand, the Caleb vest is lightweight in a semi-dull, woven fabric.

These are the ingenious new ZIP-IN system – meaning it can be combined with the wind and rainproof Lawrie Pro jacket for the ultimate protection against the elements – and ever-popular Primaloft insulating padding.

Other insulating mid-layers are also on-hand to help when the temperature drops, from the new Primaloft ® padded Brick jacket, to the Kerry stretch fleece zipped cardigan.

The collection promises to perfectly prepare any golfer to meet the demands of off-season golf with an ideal blend of performance, function and style.

The Caleb vest has an RRP of £110. To find out more about Oscar Jacobson and the brand’s latest range, visit oscarjacobson.com.