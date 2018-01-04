There are no results available.
Callaway announce new X Forged UT irons

Gear

Callaway announce new X Forged UT irons

By David Cunninghame04 January, 2018
Utility irons have become an increasingly popular option for the world’s best players thanks to their incredible versatility off the tee. It’s a club that they rely on when they need to find the fairway, and Callaway’s tour pros provided a tremendous amount of input to help create the new X Forged Utility Irons.

The X Forged UT is a forged design that perfectly complements the X Forged irons released in October of last year. Engineered to deliver the accuracy and control that gives better players the ultimate confidence to hit the fairway or the green, it is the perfect club for when you need to fit the ball into tight landing areas.

With a CG that’s strategically positioned in line with the centre of the face, this club is engineered to deliver a lower, more penetrating ball flight with less curve, a proven combination that leads to straighter shots.

To help provide maximum control and increased forgiveness, a tungsten insert boosts the MOI to provide easy launch and excellent control. This, coupled with the hollow body that further increases the MOI even more in a traditional shape, makes the X Forged UT considerably more forgiving than a traditional long iron.

It isn’t simply improved forgiveness however that this new utility irons provides. It is also considerably faster than a traditional long iron thanks to Callaway’s industry-leading 360 Face Cup. This advanced technology pushes the COR right up to the R&A and USGA limit for increased ball speeds across the face.

The X Forged UT will be available from January 26 in 18˚, 21˚ and 24˚ loft options, with the Project X Stepless steel shaft as the stock option.

Available: January 26
Price: £199
More info: uk.callawaygolf.com
Twitter:@CallawayGolfEU

