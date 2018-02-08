There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGearCallaway Apparel announces Spring Summer 2018 collection

Gear

Callaway Apparel announces Spring Summer 2018 collection

By David Cunninghame08 February, 2018
Callaway Apparel New Gear
Callaway 1

Callaway’s new Spring Summer 2018 apparel collection offers technologically advanced, high performing products with a focus on attention to detail.

All of Callaway’s garments combine the latest technologies and materials, allowing you to perform at your best, feel unrestricted and protected from the sun and harshest elements out on the course.

Read more -> Callaway Apparel's stylish winter gear

The men’s collection welcomes four new colour stories (Chambray, Liberty, Raspberry and Marina) in a range of modern and classic styles and fits with innovative performance fabrics.

Callaway2

The re-launch of Callaway’s signature X-range (providing a slim-fit look and feel) continues to evolve and for 2018, showcasing three bright, crisp and clean fashion styles and two distinctive colour schemes; Electric Blue, Poppy, Flintstone and Spectrum Blue with Irish Green.

Read more -> Callaway releases 2018 footwear range

The ladies range for 2018 season is all about function, elegant sculpting and colour. Three timeless fashion deliveries are available, designed with fabric innovations including Opti-dri, UV Repel and Ventilated technologies for hot summer days. The three new distinctive colour stories are Pink Yarrow, Blue Radiance and Shape Green.

Calloway 605

Callaway have also bolstered their Kids collection, providing an array of garments for junior golfers that emulate the style of the Men’s collection. All of the items in this collection, like the Men’s and Ladies’, combine performance fabrics and technologies to provide younger golfers with true performance apparel.

Callaway Apparel Spring Summer 2018 collection

Available: Now
callawayeuropeapparel.com
@ApparelCallaway

Related Articles - Callaway

Related Articles - Apparel

Related Articles - New Gear

Related Articles - Latest New Gear

-

Golf News

New Scottish Golf chief executive announced
New

By Michael McEwan

bunkered :: Issue 161 :: A peek inside
Look

By bunkered.co.uk

Tony Romo PGA Tour exemption splits opinion
Tony Romo

By bunkered.co.uk

PREVIEW Brett Rumford: PGA Tour pros lack slow play awareness
Brett Rumford

By Martin Inglis

Rory McIlroy to star in episode of The Grand Tour
Rory McIlroy

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Other Top Stories

30 unbelievably good golf club membership deals for 2018
Membership 2018

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Justin Thomas on J.B. Holmes: ‘I have his back all day’
Justin Thomas

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

J.B. Holmes ‘shocked’ at reaction to slow play storm
J.B. Holmes

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Scots club's junior membership offers FREE golf... for adults!
Cowglen Golf Club

By Martin Inglis

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
The correct set up is crucial
Watch
play button
Complete your backswing
Watch
play button
Move the ball further forward in your stance
Watch
play button
How the Dufner waggle can help your game
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below