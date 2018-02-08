Callaway Apparel announces Spring Summer 2018 collection

Callaway’s new Spring Summer 2018 apparel collection offers technologically advanced, high performing products with a focus on attention to detail.



All of Callaway’s garments combine the latest technologies and materials, allowing you to perform at your best, feel unrestricted and protected from the sun and harshest elements out on the course.



The men’s collection welcomes four new colour stories (Chambray, Liberty, Raspberry and Marina) in a range of modern and classic styles and fits with innovative performance fabrics.

The re-launch of Callaway’s signature X-range (providing a slim-fit look and feel) continues to evolve and for 2018, showcasing three bright, crisp and clean fashion styles and two distinctive colour schemes; Electric Blue, Poppy, Flintstone and Spectrum Blue with Irish Green.



The ladies range for 2018 season is all about function, elegant sculpting and colour. Three timeless fashion deliveries are available, designed with fabric innovations including Opti-dri, UV Repel and Ventilated technologies for hot summer days. The three new distinctive colour stories are Pink Yarrow, Blue Radiance and Shape Green.

Callaway have also bolstered their Kids collection, providing an array of garments for junior golfers that emulate the style of the Men’s collection. All of the items in this collection, like the Men’s and Ladies’, combine performance fabrics and technologies to provide younger golfers with true performance apparel.



Callaway Apparel Spring Summer 2018 collection

Available: Now

callawayeuropeapparel.com

@ApparelCallaway

