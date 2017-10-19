Callaway Apparel’s stylish winter gear

For Autumn Winter 2017, Callaway Apparel brings you its most comprehensive collection to date, featuring more layers and styles with innovative and performance fabrics.



Designed specifically with the golfer in mind, the focus of the collection is to provide more layering options without sacrificing the golfer’s range of motion to allow an unrestricted swing. The focus on breathability, comfort and fit are integral and incorporated into the design of each piece.

Callaway Apparel brand ambassador Marc Warren gives his thoughts on one of the key pieces from this new collection, the Long Sleeve Heathered Knit Thermal Pullove.

This Garment features opti-therm, stretch, sheild and dri technologies to ensure you keep warm in the chilly conditions, while maintaining excellent breathability and range of motion throughout the swing.

Below, David Horsey talks us though another one of the highlights of this new range, the Long Sleeve Textured Print Thermal Pullover.

Featuring the same technologies as the Heathered Knit Thermal Pullover, this item is one of the most fashionable in the new collection, with its clean and understated design.

With numerous styles and colours in thermalwear, knitwear and windwear, there are several options within the collection to suit each individual taste.

Callaway have also striven to offer golfers a wide-ranging waterproof collection in order to offer a total solution when the elements are at their harshest.

The new Tour 3.0 Waterproof Jacket (above, RRP £179.99) is constructed using a two layer waterproof fabric with mechanical stretch TPU film, and the comfortable fit was inspired thanks to feedback from some of Callaway’s tour pros.

Available: Now

More info:callawayeuropeapparel.com

