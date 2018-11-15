search
HomeGearCallaway Big Bertha hybrids promise to deliver on all fronts

Gear

Callaway Big Bertha hybrids promise to deliver on all fronts

By bunkered.co.uk13 November, 2018
Callaway Big Bertha Hybrid 1

Looking for a versatile club that you can use on just about every part of the course? Look no further than the new Callaway Big Bertha hybrid.

The cutting-edge utility club combines two of Callaway’s key innovations – Jailbreak technology and an OptiFit hosel – for the first time to help deliver the holy trinity of distance, fast ball speeds, and easy launch.

Callaway Big Bertha Hybrid 2

The synergy of Jailbreak – which incorporates two internal bars that stiffen the body to place more impact load on the face for fast ball speeds – and the Hyper Speed Face Cup promotes power and ball speed across the face for increased distance.

Callaway Big Bertha Hybrid 3

To make it easy to launch, Callaway has introduced an entirely new OptiFit Hosel System that’s shorter and lighter, allowing engineers to optimise centre of gravity. The new progressive shape also makes it easy to hit, and new premium Recoil shafts add to an appealing design.

Callaway Big Bertha Hybrid 4

Available in 3H through to 8H, new progressive head shaping creates high MOI designs that are both appealing to look at and effortlessly forgiving.

The hybrids sit alongside the new Big Bertha irons, which were also unveiled today. 

Available: March 2019

Price: £269

