There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGearCallaway Chrome Soft ball 'better to its core'

Gear

Callaway Chrome Soft ball 'better to its core'

By Bunkered Golf Magazine23 January, 2018
Callaway Balls
Callaway Chrome Soft

Want faster ball speed and a higher launch from your next golf ball? Then you need to get your hands on the new Callaway Chrome Soft or Chrome Soft X balls, which have received an upgrade for 2018.

The balls boast a groundbreaking, larger Graphene Dual SoftFast Core, resulting in an extremely fast and soft-feeling ball that also gives low spin off the tee for long distance and incredible shot-stopping spin around the green.

Distance and control is evident through the bag thanks to its premium dual-core construction, while the thin ultra-soft Tour Urethane Cover feels fantastic and generates shot-controlling, stroke-saving spin on pitches and chips.

Unsure whether you should play the Chrome Soft or Chrome Soft X? Here’s what each ball offers:

Chrome Soft – Softest feel, best forgiveness, straight flight
Chrome Soft X – Soft feel, high forgiveness, workable flight

Callaway Cut Away

As well as White, the Chrome Soft and Chrome Soft X balls are also available in Yellow.

“The X ball has undergone the bigger transformation of the two,” explained vice-president of Callaway R&D Alan Hocknell.

“We have dramatically reduced its spin profile through the bag so, in many ways, it is similar to the standard Chrome Soft ball of 2017, but what you will find now is a firmer overall feel, while still retaining excellent spin properties around the green.

“The differences between both golf balls are mostly focused on feel and then if you have a swing speed in the higher ranges – roughly 105mph and above – you might be an ideal candidate for the X, as its increased firmness will convert more driver head  speed to ball speed, compared to standard Chrome Soft.”

16 0313 Superhot Bold Org 2018 Render Lid V2 Ml 1030X654

Callaway Superhot Bold

Replacing the Superhot 70 ball, the Superhot Bold is a ball aimed at those looking to hit the ball a lot further.

Available in new bold matte finish colours – yellow, red and orange – the aerodynamic design is built for low drag and optimal lift that keeps the ball in the air longer with a strong flight.

This is how you get long distance off the driver, and all the way through your short irons.

Callaway 2018 golf balls

Available: February 16, 2018
Price: Callaway Chrome Soft & Callaway Chrome Soft X – £37.99 per dozen; Callaway Superhot Bold – £29.99 per 15
callawaygolf.com
@CallawayGolfEU

Related Articles - Callaway

Related Articles - Balls

Related Articles - Latest New Gear

-

Golf News

36-hole future of famed Scottish links uncertain
Montrose Links

By Martin Inglis

Tiger Woods: Farmers Insurance Open special betting markets
Tiger Woods

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Beaming Bjorn, Monty agony: 5 things you missed this weekend
Thomas Bjorn

By Martin Inglis

TV host brands club 'disgraceful' after voting against equality motion
Henni Goya

By Martin Inglis

Jon Rahm: The numbers behind his stunning rise
Jon Rahm

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Other Top Stories

Rory McIlroy plays down heart irregularity
Rory McIlroy

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Cannabis factory set to be built on golf course

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Ian Poulter receives WGC trophy... 5 years after winning it
Ian Poulter

By Martin Inglis

Paul Casey 'never had an issue' with Monty
Paul Casey

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Tiger Woods' ex opens up on their relationship
Tiger Woods

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
Even the right grip change can feel strange
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh gives pro Stephen McCarthy a whirlwind lesson
Watch
play button
The right address is the basis of every good golf swing
Watch
play button
Posture and set-up tips from Denis Pugh
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below