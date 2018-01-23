Callaway Chrome Soft ball 'better to its core'

Want faster ball speed and a higher launch from your next golf ball? Then you need to get your hands on the new Callaway Chrome Soft or Chrome Soft X balls, which have received an upgrade for 2018.



The balls boast a groundbreaking, larger Graphene Dual SoftFast Core, resulting in an extremely fast and soft-feeling ball that also gives low spin off the tee for long distance and incredible shot-stopping spin around the green.

Distance and control is evident through the bag thanks to its premium dual-core construction, while the thin ultra-soft Tour Urethane Cover feels fantastic and generates shot-controlling, stroke-saving spin on pitches and chips.

Unsure whether you should play the Chrome Soft or Chrome Soft X? Here’s what each ball offers:

Chrome Soft – Softest feel, best forgiveness, straight flight

Chrome Soft X – Soft feel, high forgiveness, workable flight

As well as White, the Chrome Soft and Chrome Soft X balls are also available in Yellow.



“The X ball has undergone the bigger transformation of the two,” explained vice-president of Callaway R&D Alan Hocknell.



“We have dramatically reduced its spin profile through the bag so, in many ways, it is similar to the standard Chrome Soft ball of 2017, but what you will find now is a firmer overall feel, while still retaining excellent spin properties around the green.

“The differences between both golf balls are mostly focused on feel and then if you have a swing speed in the higher ranges – roughly 105mph and above – you might be an ideal candidate for the X, as its increased firmness will convert more driver head speed to ball speed, compared to standard Chrome Soft.”

Callaway Superhot Bold

Replacing the Superhot 70 ball, the Superhot Bold is a ball aimed at those looking to hit the ball a lot further.

Available in new bold matte finish colours – yellow, red and orange – the aerodynamic design is built for low drag and optimal lift that keeps the ball in the air longer with a strong flight.

This is how you get long distance off the driver, and all the way through your short irons.

Callaway 2018 golf balls



Available: February 16, 2018

Price: Callaway Chrome Soft & Callaway Chrome Soft X – £37.99 per dozen; Callaway Superhot Bold – £29.99 per 15

callawaygolf.com

@CallawayGolfEU