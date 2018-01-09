Callaway introduces Mack Daddy 4 wedges

Callaway’s latest incarnation of the celebrated Mack Daddy line combines innovative performance technologies with premium components to set a ‘new standard for wedge performance.'

The new Mack Daddy 4 wedges are the result of the finest collaboration yet between industry legend Roger Cleveland, Callaway’s R&D team and the input of Callaway’s top tour pros.



Roger Cleveland’s tireless work on Tour refining shapes, soles, grinds and camber led to a more compact shape, straighter leading edge, tighter leading-edge radius and slightly more offset when compared to the MD3 wedges.

“Tour pros like only a subtle amount of leading-edge radius,” said Roger. “In the Mack Daddy 4 we gave them enough to make a performance difference while still pleasing the eye.”

One of the key innovations these wedges boast is the new Groove-in-Groove technology that combines a unique suite of features to provide more shot stopping spin.

This proprietary technology from Callaway utilises 20D grooves in the lower lofted wedges (52˚ and below) to deliver consistent spin on fuller shots, while the higher lofted wedges (54˚ and above) feature an aggressive 5D groove for maximum control out of the rough and around the green. The 16-groove configuration includes an extra “Nip-It” groove near the leading edge for added control, especially on short shots.

One of the most fascinating characteristics of this new technology is the Micro-Positive surface roughness. Milled into the flat parts of the face, three raised micro-ridges, extending the length of the hitting area with micro-grooves between the ridges, help grab the ball’s cover to increase spin significantly on a variety of shots.



When you pick up one of these wedges for the first time run your finger along the surface of the face and you’ll be able to feel for yourself exactly how this new technology will help deliver more spin. The combination of grooves plus micro-grooves provides 84 different contact points to grab the cover.

The MD4 now comes with four grind options available. As was the case with the MD3 wedges, there are C S and W grind options to choose form, as well as a new X grind that features a narrow, high-bounce crescent sole, with the low point near the front. This new grind is perfectly suited to golfers with moderate to steep attack angles and are used to playing on softer turf.



Callaway carefully considered all of the elements that contribute to delivering exceptional feel and turf interaction to help set the MD4 apart from its predecessor.



Crafted from 8620 carbon steel, this soft material combines with Callaway’s system of four weight ports and milled aluminum medallions, allowing the engineeers to position the head’s CG progressively upward as loft increases for solid feel on every shot.

With 21 loft-bounce combinations, including nine available lofts, and the choice of platinum chrome and matte black finishes, the MD4 offer more options than ever before from Callaway.

Available: January 26

Price: £139

More info:uk.callawaygolf.com

Twitter:@CallawayGolfEU