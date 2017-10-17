Callaway introduce X Forged irons

The new X Forged irons have been engineered to give you the level of tour performance and feedback you expect from a premium, forged iron, but with added forgiveness and playability.



The X forged irons offer a tremendous combination of performance, turf interaction and feel in a triple net forging. The single piece cavity back features Tour configurations for the soles, CG progression for precision shot making and accuracy, with just the right amount of forgiveness in classically styled and finished iron.

The design of this iron is as a result of feedback from some of Callaway's best tour pros and looks set to continue to be popular with tour players around the world.



Luke Williams, Senior Director Global Strategy, Irons and Woods, commented: “X Forged is not quite so intimidating to play as Apex MB and is for golfers that prefer the feel offered by a single-piece forging, with some additional forgiveness.”



He continued, “We’ve already had strong feedback from Tour players who have been particularly positive about the feel.”

Several Callaway Tour professionals have been testing the new irons, including Phil Mickelson, who has been spotted recently playing with a mixed set of the new X Forged and Apex MB irons, while the likes of Alex Noren and Danny Willet have been seen testing the irons on the European Tour.

The exceptional feel and control on offer is a result of the extremely precise triple net forging. The Tour configured soles are designed for consistent and excellent turf interaction from a variety of lies.

Like the new Apex MB irons, the X Forged feature precision 20V grooves to promote a high level of control and optimum spin out of any playing conditions.



They also help to reduce fliers from the rough, and the CG locations are optimized throughout the set give you the kind of trajectory you’d expect from a tour iron and offer even more control.

The styling is clean and classic, with a smooth, appealing look at address, inspired by some of Callaway’s most popular forged irons. Compared to the Apex MB, the blade length is slightly longer and there is more forgiveness built in, but without a doubt it is still an iron for the pure ball striker.

Available: January 26, 2018

Price: £1,049 (7 irons)

More info:callawaygolf.com

Twitter:@CallawayGolfEU